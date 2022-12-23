London and Middlesex under Cold Weather Alert

With frigid temperatures, the Middlesex London Health Unit has issued a Cold Weather Alert for Friday, December 23 and Saturday December 24 with wind chill expected to reach -20.

It is recommended that anyone who plans to be outdoors over the next few days prepare by dressing warmly in layers.

Frostbite can occur to exposed skin with symptoms including skin changing colour (red, blue or in later stages, grey/white), pain, numbness and stiffness especially in fingers, toes, ears, and nose.

Hypothermia can also occur when the internal body temperature drops. These symptoms can include pale skin, drowsiness, confusion, hallucinations, and shivering.

The City of London has warming centres in place if Environment Canada forecasts temperatures -15 C or lower, wind chills of -20 C or if a Cold Alert or Cold Warning is in place.

Warming centres in the London area can be found below:

Friday, December 23

Earl Nichols Arena: 799 Homeview Road (8am – 10pm)

Stonarch Arena: 1221 Sanford Street (9am – 7:30pm)

Medway Arena: 119 Sherwood Forest Square (7am – 7pm)

Saturday, December 24

Earl Nichols Arena: 799 Homeview Road (7am – 3pm)

Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre: 656 Elizabeth Street (9am-7pm)

All London Public Library locations are open to those who want to stay warm from 10am – 6pm on Friday and 9am-12:30pm on Saturday.

For more information, visit the health units website.