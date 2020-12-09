LONDON, ONT. -- It was a change made to deal with COVID-19 concerns, but Airshow London organizers feel they have a hit with the drive-in format.

They called it Skydrive, with designated parking spaces for every vehicle, allowing people to enjoy the show while staying physically distanced.

And it was a sell-out, prompting demand from fans to do it again, organizers say.

Airshow organizers were so pleased with the drive-in format they've committed to it again for the Aug. 27-29, 2021 show - whether there are COVID-19 restrictions in place or not.

Tickets are already on sale for Skydrive 2021 and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels have already been locked in for an appearance as they celebrate their 75th anniversary.