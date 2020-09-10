LONDON, ONT. -- Airshow London’s new drive-in format is a success.

The show, set for this weekend, at the London International Airport on Crumlin Road, is now sold out.

The new format is to ensure physical distancing and safe viewing during the pandemic.

Among the show highlights will be the six military demonstration teams from the U.S. performing. Organizers say this has never occurred before in Canada or the U.S.

The air show runs on Saturday and Sunday, from 1 to 5 p.m. Gates are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit the show's website.