AIRSHOW London, SKYDRIVE underway
Published Saturday, September 12, 2020 2:05PM EDT
Airshow London on Sept. 12, 2020. (Jordyn Read/CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- It’s a sold out show, for Airshow London’s first day that runs until Sunday.
It’s a drive-in-event that has been compared to a drive-in movie theatre, except with jets.
Most people are wearing masks and AIRSHOW staff are monitoring.
Each group of people has a “pod” sectioned off by pylons so groups stay six feet apart.
The spectacular aerial display features seven American military demonstration teams.
The Thunderbirds will close out the show at 4 p.m.
The air show runs on Saturday and Sunday, from 1 to 5 p.m. Gates are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
