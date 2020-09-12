LONDON, ONT. -- It’s a sold out show, for Airshow London’s first day that runs until Sunday.

It’s a drive-in-event that has been compared to a drive-in movie theatre, except with jets.

Most people are wearing masks and AIRSHOW staff are monitoring.

Each group of people has a “pod” sectioned off by pylons so groups stay six feet apart.

The spectacular aerial display features seven American military demonstration teams.

The Thunderbirds will close out the show at 4 p.m.

The air show runs on Saturday and Sunday, from 1 to 5 p.m. Gates are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

