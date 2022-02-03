Local youth stepping up and making a difference in Leamington and Windsor
A team of Grade 7 and 8 students at Assumption College Catholic Middle School in Windsor, cleared over 100 driveways in nearby neighbourhoods Thursday following this week’s multi-day snow storm in Windsor-Essex.
Vice Principal Janet Gursoy says the students stepped up in helping their community, noting that’s what the school is all about.
“I can’t be prouder,” says Gursoy. “It’s amazing. I’m not cold at all because I’m warm from the inside out!”
According to staff, about three dozen students spent their morning with shovels in hand covering about four square blocks.
Grade 7 student Nicole Briskin told CTV News, “It’s just super nice to actually have snow.”
Briskin says many residents took pictures while the students volunteered.
“It’s really nice because a bunch of people have been coming out and saying thank you so much,” Briskin adds, “it’s just nice to help other people because it’s just the right thing to do.”'Leamington's Little Helper,' Eric Dominguez, Feb. 3, 2022. (Chris Campbell / CTV News)Meanwhile in Leamington, 19-year-old Eric Dominguez is utilizing the recent significant snowfall as a way to help his community.
Dominguez is offering to shovel driveways and clear sidewalks for anyone in Leamington, with all proceeds he collects going towards the Erie Shores Health Foundation.
It’s an offer that’s open until the winter season is over.
“I’m calling it ‘Shovelling for Erie Shores,’ ” says Dominguez. “I wanted to partner up with the Erie Shores Heath Foundation to donate whatever amount of money I make to them so 100 per cent is going to them this year. The St. Clair college student adds, “And I’ve extended it to the entire town of Leamington instead of just my neighbourhood.”
Last year Dominguez went throughout his neighbourhood shovelling snow for anyone who needed it, explaining he didn’t charge, noting most neighbours gave him a tip for helping out.
“I’m pretty physically fit so I can get out here pretty often and do something like this. I’m just glad I can help,” he said.
Dominguez tells CTV News he’s taken the moniker of ‘Leamington’s Little Helper’ and plans to do more community-minded campaigns in the near future.
Eric can be reached by calling or texting 519-322-8746 or email at eric33d02@gmail.com to schedule your shoveling needs.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa police to get more help from RCMP to address trucker convoy protest
Some of the main organizers for the 'Freedom Convoy' spoke to reporters Thursday at a press conference decrying that they had been painted as 'racists, misogynists…and even terrorists,' and that no one from the federal or provincial government had met with them.
Protesters build wooden structure in downtown Ottawa park
There are signs "Freedom Convoy" protesters are settling in for the long haul in downtown Ottawa, building a permanent structure and stocking up on gasoline and propane.
Bergen advised against telling truckers to leave Ottawa, said protests should be made 'PM's problem'
Newly elected interim Conservative Party Leader Candice Bergen advised senior Conservative MPs not to tell members of the trucker convoy to leave Ottawa and instead make the protests the prime minister's problem, according to an internal email obtained by CTV News.
Obscene slogans spotted at trucker convoy sold on Amazon, Facebook
Obscene slogans spotted at the trucker convoy protest around Parliament Hill are being sold on Amazon, eBay, Etsy, Facebook Marketplace and other e-commerce sites.
Afghan interpreter stuck in Ukraine faces another potential war after escaping Taliban
An Afghan interpreter for the Canadian military says he now fears for his family’s safety after being evacuated to Ukraine, a country bracing for a possible Russian invasion.
Canadian musician Rufus John creates musical project inspired by Black Lives Matter protests
Inspired by a global chorus against racism, a Canadian musician is releasing a new song this week as part of a bigger project -- uplifting Black, Indigenous and racialized voices to speak out against injustice.
MPs agree to call GoFundMe to testify over trucker convoy fundraiser
Fundraising website GoFundMe has been called to testify at the House of Commons Public Safety and National Security Committee about what safeguards it has in place when it comes to releasing the nearly $10.1M of funds raised for the trucker convoy.
Young B.C. woman murdered in U.K., boyfriend in custody: police
Police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of Ashley Wadsworth, a 19-year-old from British Columbia found dead in a home east of London, U.K.
Prime Minister Trudeau comments on whether military could be called over convoy protest
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says calling in the military to end the trucker convoy standoff in Ottawa is 'not in the cards right now,' nor does he have any plans to engage with the few hundred protesters remaining camped out on city streets.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating fatal pedestrian crash involving pickup truck
Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that happened just off Ottawa Street South.
-
Detached homes sales up to an average of $1.1M in Kitchener-Waterloo in January
The average price of a detached home in Kitchener-Waterloo has gone up yet again to more than $1.1 million last month, according to the local realtors’ association.
-
Officiant turns away same-sex Kitchener couple due to 'religious reasons'
A same sex couple from Kitchener said they hit a roadblock during their wedding planning after the first officiant they reached out to turned them down due to 'religious reasons.'
Windsor
-
Local youth stepping up and making a difference in Leamington and Windsor
Youth in both Windsor and Leamington have stepped up to help clear snow after a multi-day snow event made its way through the region.
-
Paczki beer, round two: Craftheads and Blak’s team up for unique brew
After a resounding success in 2021, Craftheads Brewing Company and Blak’s Bakery have joined forces to collaborate on a Paczki-flavoured beer just in time for Shrove Tuesday.
-
Detroit-Windsor Tunnel and clinic partner to provide PCR tests at border
A new joint initiative hopes to address cross-border testing requirement issues by offering access to Health Canada-approved PCR tests on site at the U.S. side of the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel.
Barrie
-
Man suffers life-threatening injuries after assault in Wasaga Beach
One man has suffered life-threatening injuries after an assault incident in Wasaga Beach Tuesday.
-
WITH VIDEO
WITH VIDEO | Deadly collision on Hwy 11 in Severn Township forces lane closures
One person is dead and another in the hospital following a bizarre chain of events along Highway 11 in Severn Township Thursday morning.
-
Dr. Nathanson answers questions on COVID-19 hospitalizations, restrictions and Omicron
Dr. Barry Nathanson, critical care specialist at Newmarket's Southlake Regional Health Centre, on COVID-19 hospitalizations and early evidence of weak immune protection from an Omicron infection.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay care home hires recruiter to fill nursing jobs
Cassellholme for the Aged has hired a recruiter to attract nursing staff to the long-term-care home.
-
Hydrant Heroes program launches in Sudbury
Although city crews in Greater Sudbury clear around the 5,800 hydrants each winter, there is a new program called 'Hydrant Heroes' that aims to ensure hydrants are free of snow and ice all winter.
-
Timmins business officials respond to Ontario Economic Report
The Ontario Chamber of Commerce released its sixth annual Ontario Economic Report on Thursday, a document that provides insights into the economy and the province's business community.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Here's what we know about the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration in Ottawa today
Chief Peter Sloly, Deputy Chief Steve Bell and Acting Deputy Chief Trish Ferguson will speak to the media at 9 a.m. to discuss, "increased measures to protect the safety of downtown neighbourhoods and residents."
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Feb. 4-6
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the first weekend of February.
-
Protesters build wooden structure in downtown Ottawa park
There are signs "Freedom Convoy" protesters are settling in for the long haul in downtown Ottawa, building a permanent structure and stocking up on gasoline and propane.
Toronto
-
Ontario needs to 'reassess the value' of COVID-19 vaccine passport system, top doctor says
Ontario needs to 'reassess the value' of the COVID-19 vaccine passport system in the coming weeks to decide if it should be ended, the province's top doctor says.
-
Comatose Ontario trucker stuck in U.S after stroke because of overwhelmed hospitals
Friends and family of a Ontario truck driver stuck in an U.S. hospital say they can't believe their attempts to bring him back to Canada are in jeopardy because a local hospital didn't accept him.
-
Ontario government says police will take 'appropriate action' as 'Freedom Convoy' heads to Toronto
The Ontario government said police are prepared to take “appropriate action” to keep communities safe ahead of planned protests against vaccine mandates set to take place in Toronto this weekend.
Montreal
-
Three Montreal high school coaches appear in court on sexual assault charges as police seek more potential victims
Three high school coaches in Montreal appeared in court on Thursday to face multiple sex-related charges that allegedly involve two minors spanning nearly a decade at the same school.
-
Woman, 31, dead after train collision on tracks through Mile End
A 31-year-old woman has died in a rail collision on the train tracks running along the north end of Mile End on Thursday afternoon, Montreal police say.
-
Owner of Quebec City gym that flouted COVID-19 regulations found dead; police investigating
An outspoken Quebec City gym owner who openly flouted COVID-19 regulations at his business in 2021 was found dead on Thursday and his death is being investigated by provincial police.
Atlantic
-
Warnings in effect as system expected to bring snow, freezing rain to the Maritimes
Weather conditions will deteriorate in the Maritimes Thursday night and Friday as a sprawling, slow-moving weather front arrives from the west.
-
N.S. reports 4 more COVID-19 related deaths, 10 new hospital admissions Thursday
Nova Scotia reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday.
-
N.B. surpasses 250 deaths related to COVID-19 with 4 more reported Thursday
New Brunswick has now seen more than 250 deaths related to COVID-19 as health officials reported four more deaths on Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
Here is how much snow fell on Winnipeg in January
The evidence is rather noticeable on the side of city streets and on either side of people's driveways, but Winnipeg received a lot of snow in January.
-
Police investigate rash of smashed vehicle windows in Fort Garry
The Winnipeg Police Service's major crimes unit is investigating after at least a dozen vehicles were vandalized in the Fort Garry area.
-
Fire that claimed Winnipeg's historic Kirkwood Block will leave hole in heart of the city
A piece of Winnipeg’s past has been destroyed in a massive inferno Wednesday that continues to jam up the city’s downtown.
Calgary
-
NEW
NEW | 'It is about politics': Kenney announces that a plan to remove COVID-19 restrictions coming next week
Premier Jason Kenney said that a plan to end COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta will come in a matter of days, during a live address on Facebook Thursday night.
-
COVID-19 fifth wave peak likely reached in Alberta, shift to endemic still too early: Hinshaw
Alberta's top doctor said the province has likely reached the peak of cases from the fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, but until hospitalizations significantly decline, a shift to an endemic response is still too early.
-
Group of students at Bowden, Alta. school who refuse to mask barred from entry by staff
Staff at a central Alberta school are concerned that online misinformation may be making a situation where a small group of students decided to ignore the province’s mask rules much worse.
Edmonton
-
NEW
NEW | 'It is about politics': Kenney announces that a plan to remove COVID-19 restrictions coming next week
Premier Jason Kenney said that a plan to end COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta will come in a matter of days, during a live address on Facebook Thursday night.
-
COVID-19 fifth wave peak likely reached in Alberta, shift to endemic still too early: Hinshaw
Alberta's top doctor said the province has likely reached the peak of cases from the fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, but until hospitalizations significantly decline, a shift to an endemic response is still too early.
-
'Not there yet': Sohi says Edmonton may bring in COVID-19 restrictions if Kenney drops Alberta's
Edmonton's mayor pleaded with the province Thursday not to relax COVID-19 restrictions, saying it's "too soon and too fast."
Vancouver
-
B.C. doctors criticize 'top-down' approach and government secrecy as minister defends surgical strategy
Two doctors' associations are calling for more transparency and collaboration with government around plans to catch up on increasing surgical backlogs, but B.C.'s health minister is defending the current level of disclosure and engagement with frontline medical personnel.
-
Province tried to seize house of slain B.C. realtor in civil forfeiture case
A Coquitlam, B.C., realtor killed as she left her Austin Avenue office last week was at the centre of a civil forfeiture suit brought by the province as it tried to seize her house and some vehicles as proceeds of crime.
-
Free masks, rapid tests for symptomatic cases await UBC students as in-person classes return next week
Free masks and rapid tests for those with symptoms will be available to UBC students next week as most in-person learning returns after a delayed start due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19.