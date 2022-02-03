Local youth stepping up and making a difference in Leamington and Windsor

A team of Grade 7 and 8 students at Assumption College Catholic Middle School in Windsor, cleared over 100 driveways in nearby neighbourhoods Thursday following this week’s multi-day snow storm in Windsor-Essex.

Vice Principal Janet Gursoy says the students stepped up in helping their community, noting that’s what the school is all about.

“I can’t be prouder,” says Gursoy. “It’s amazing. I’m not cold at all because I’m warm from the inside out!”

According to staff, about three dozen students spent their morning with shovels in hand covering about four square blocks.

Grade 7 student Nicole Briskin told CTV News, “It’s just super nice to actually have snow.”

Briskin says many residents took pictures while the students volunteered.

“It’s really nice because a bunch of people have been coming out and saying thank you so much,” Briskin adds, “it’s just nice to help other people because it’s just the right thing to do.” 'Leamington's Little Helper,' Eric Dominguez, Feb. 3, 2022. (Chris Campbell / CTV News)Meanwhile in Leamington, 19-year-old Eric Dominguez is utilizing the recent significant snowfall as a way to help his community.

Dominguez is offering to shovel driveways and clear sidewalks for anyone in Leamington, with all proceeds he collects going towards the Erie Shores Health Foundation.

It’s an offer that’s open until the winter season is over.

“I’m calling it ‘Shovelling for Erie Shores,’ ” says Dominguez. “I wanted to partner up with the Erie Shores Heath Foundation to donate whatever amount of money I make to them so 100 per cent is going to them this year. The St. Clair college student adds, “And I’ve extended it to the entire town of Leamington instead of just my neighbourhood.”

Last year Dominguez went throughout his neighbourhood shovelling snow for anyone who needed it, explaining he didn’t charge, noting most neighbours gave him a tip for helping out.

“I’m pretty physically fit so I can get out here pretty often and do something like this. I’m just glad I can help,” he said.

Dominguez tells CTV News he’s taken the moniker of ‘Leamington’s Little Helper’ and plans to do more community-minded campaigns in the near future.

Eric can be reached by calling or texting 519-322-8746 or email at eric33d02@gmail.com to schedule your shoveling needs.