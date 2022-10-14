Local school boards working together for athletics transportation

The Thames Valley District School board (TVDSB) has announced that beginning this winter season, Thames Valley Regional Athletics (TVRA) will once again be fully integrated between the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) and the London District Athletics (LDA) which includes the London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB), Conseil Scolaire Catholique Providence, Conseil Scolaire Viamonde, London Christian High.

“This student-centered approach allows for many benefits across all boards which include equal access to athletics closer to home, protection of instructional classroom time, reduction of lengthy transportation and more flexibility in game times,” said Athletic Coordinator Michelle Lange.

She added, “We have been experiencing significant pressures around the cost and availability of transportation as well as venue availability. This is a win-win for students, staff and the community.”

According to a release, all of the involved school boards are “committed to continue working with the TVRA Advisory Council and school athletic directors through this period of adjustment.”