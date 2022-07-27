Local reaction to Hockey Canada sexual assault allegations
Hockey Canada is facing a reckoning as the second day of hearings into the organization’s handling of sexual abuse scandals has produced many shocking details, with a light shining specifically on London, Ont.
A multi-million dollar fund created to settle lawsuits, and the lack of oversight and investigation of a 2018 sexual assault allegation are just two of the unnerving moments that have come out during House Committee hearings at Parliament Hill into Hockey Canada’s handling of such cases in the past.
London police announced earlier this month that it is re-opening its 2018 sexual assault investigation, in which a woman alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight members of the Canadian Hockey League, including by players of the 2018 World Juniors team at a London hotel following a Hockey Canada gala.
In 2019 London police closed the case without levelling criminal charges.
The testimony has led many prominent figures, including Sheldon Kennedy, a sexual abuse victim of serial abuser Graham James to call for impactful changes to Hockey Canada’s leadership.
Jennifer Dunn, executive director of the London Abused Women’s Centre says it’s going to take more than that in order to get the organization on track.
“The most shocking thing that that I heard from yesterday's hearings was when the lawyer said that the investigation was paused when the woman didn't want to speak to them,” says Dunn.
Dunn added, “It's not like you can get rid of…these individuals who hold these positions and then everything's going to be okay — that's not going to do anything unless it's implemented right.”
When reached for comment, the London Knights said they did not wish to comment at this time, but the London Abused Women's Center say they have actually worked with the Knights on specialized training for players over the past year.
“Some of our staff went out and talked to the team and had conversations about healthy relationships and consent, and what that means,” says Dunn.
It’s that type of training Dunn would like to see in all age groups of hockey to create a new culture moving forward.
