Local reaction to Hockey Canada sexual assault allegations

Local reaction to Hockey Canada sexual assault allegations

A Hockey Canada jersey is displayed with memorabilia from the 2010 Olympics at the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame before a Canadian Olympic Committee briefing on the initial investment estimates for hosting the 2030 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, in Vancouver, on Friday, July 8, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck) A Hockey Canada jersey is displayed with memorabilia from the 2010 Olympics at the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame before a Canadian Olympic Committee briefing on the initial investment estimates for hosting the 2030 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, in Vancouver, on Friday, July 8, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Tony Dow, 'Leave It to Beaver' star, has died

Tony Dow, an actor and director best known for portraying Wally Cleaver on the sitcom 'Leave It to Beaver,' died Wednesday morning, according to his manager Frank Bilotta, citing Dow's son Christopher. He was 77.

In fighting gun crime, Canada has an American problem

Exclusive data obtained by Reuters for Ontario, Canada's most populous province, shows that when handguns involved in crimes were traced in 2021, they were overwhelmingly -- 85 per cent of the time -- found to have come from the United States.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver