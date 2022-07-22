London police to reopen criminal investigation into Hockey Canada sexual assault allegations

London police announced Friday that it is reopening a criminal investigation into sexual assault allegations involving players of the Canadian Hockey League (CHL).

In a press release issued Friday afternoon by the London Police Service (LPS), Chief Steve Williams said in a statement that as a result of a preliminary review, a team of investigators has determined “there are further investigative opportunities available to us, and as such, the criminal investigation has been re-opened to allow those opportunities to be explored.”

On Wednesday, Williams announced London police was launching an internal review of the sexual assault investigation that transpired four years ago.

The sexual assault allegations were revealed two months ago after Hockey Canada settled a lawsuit with a woman who alleged she was sexually assaulted by eight unidentified players, including members of the 2018 World Juniors hockey team in a London, Ont. hotel in June 2018.

In February 2019, London police closed the investigation without levelling any criminal charges.

Williams’ added that because the matter is now an active criminal investigation, he will be unable to comment further, but said appropriate information will be shared once the investigation has concluded.

Meanwhile, Hockey Canada announced earlier this month that it is re-opening its own investigation into the allegations.

In the lawsuit, the woman was seeking $3.5 million in damages. The lawsuit was quietly settled in May, but the details of the settlement have not been publicized.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

“At the conclusion of this investigation, we would welcome a review by the London’s Violence Against Women Community Advocacy Group,” Williams said in the statement.

— With files from The Canadian Press