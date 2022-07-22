London police to reopen criminal investigation into Hockey Canada sexual assault allegations
London police to reopen criminal investigation into Hockey Canada sexual assault allegations
London police announced Friday that it is reopening a criminal investigation into sexual assault allegations involving players of the Canadian Hockey League (CHL).
In a press release issued Friday afternoon by the London Police Service (LPS), Chief Steve Williams said in a statement that as a result of a preliminary review, a team of investigators has determined “there are further investigative opportunities available to us, and as such, the criminal investigation has been re-opened to allow those opportunities to be explored.”
On Wednesday, Williams announced London police was launching an internal review of the sexual assault investigation that transpired four years ago.
The sexual assault allegations were revealed two months ago after Hockey Canada settled a lawsuit with a woman who alleged she was sexually assaulted by eight unidentified players, including members of the 2018 World Juniors hockey team in a London, Ont. hotel in June 2018.
In February 2019, London police closed the investigation without levelling any criminal charges.
Williams’ added that because the matter is now an active criminal investigation, he will be unable to comment further, but said appropriate information will be shared once the investigation has concluded.
Meanwhile, Hockey Canada announced earlier this month that it is re-opening its own investigation into the allegations.
In the lawsuit, the woman was seeking $3.5 million in damages. The lawsuit was quietly settled in May, but the details of the settlement have not been publicized.
None of the allegations have been proven in court.
“At the conclusion of this investigation, we would welcome a review by the London’s Violence Against Women Community Advocacy Group,” Williams said in the statement.
— With files from The Canadian Press
London Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's 2003 world hockey junior team also accused of sexual assault
Hockey Canada says members of its 2003 men's world junior hockey championship team is being investigated for a group sexual assault. Hockey Canada says it has immediately contacted Halifax police about the allegations because that city as the co-host city of the 2003 championship.
'Just a massive runaround': Some air travellers left waiting for weeks, even months for missing baggage to arrive
Frustrations are mounting as reports of lost and delayed baggage at Canada's airports pile up. On CTVNews.ca, passengers share their stories of spending weeks, even months, waiting to be reunited with their checked baggage.
Steve Bannon convicted of contempt charges for defying Jan. 6 committee subpoena
Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former U.S. president Donald Trump was convicted Friday of contempt charges for defying a congressional subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Old age security to rise 10 per cent for Canadians 75 and older
The Canadian government will increase old age security starting next week, a move the feds say will be the first permanent raise to the pension in nearly 50 years.
Clash over whether U.S. officers can be armed in Canada keeps Nexus offices closed
A dispute over legal protections for American customs officers has kept Nexus enrolment centres closed in Canada more than three months after they reopened south of the border -- due in part to a clash over U.S. agents' right to carry guns on Canadian soil.
Trudeau says sports organizations have work to do to restore Canadians' trust
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's concerned sports organizations are not fulfilling their responsibility to keep athletes safe, and groups like Hockey Canada and Gymnastics Canada have work to do to restore trust and assure parents their children are taken care of.
Fire breaks out on ferry between N.S. and P.E.I., passengers evacuated
The MV Holiday Island ferry was evacuated Friday afternoon after a fire broke out in the engine room earlier in the day.
Indigenous people hope Pope Francis goes beyond apology after visit to Canada
With Pope Francis set to embark on a six-day 'penitential' visit to Canada this Sunday, Indigenous people say they hope the pontiff goes beyond delivering a simple apology.
Man charged after sister awakens from coma dies in custody
A West Virginia man charged with trying to kill his sister, who recently awakened from a two-year coma and identified him as her attacker, has died less than a week after his arrest, authorities said Friday.
Kitchener
-
Some staff not receiving EI payments after cyber breach at Waterloo Region District School Board
As Waterloo Region District School Board attempts to restore its IT system after what it’s calling “cyber incidents,” CTV News has learned the breach is causing some staff and support workers to not get paid.
-
This is how much money you need to make to afford a home in Kitchener
New data shows even though the average home price is coming down, higher stress tests driven by increasing mortgage rates mean the annual income you need to buy a home is actually going up in Kitchener and many Canadian cities.
-
Final day of competition at Canadian Women's Amateur Championship in Kitchener
Some of the best female golfers in Canada are taking part in the final round of the Canadian Women's Amateur Championship in Kitchener.
Windsor
-
Four arrests made after dead body found inside burnt Leamington house
Essex County OPP have charged four people after a body was found inside a Leamington house following a fire.
-
East Windsor restaurant owners frustrated after third break-in
Owners of an east Windsor restaurant are frustrated after another break-in.
-
'Flames were just barreling out': west Windsor neighbour wakes up to fire next door
Damage is estimated at $200,000 after a house fire in west Windsor.
Barrie
-
Driver dies after vehicle rolls onto roof in canal off Highway 9
Police are investigating what caused a vehicle to veer off Highway 9 in Schomberg and end up in the canal Friday morning, killing the driver.
-
OPP 'ready and waiting for weekend crowds'
Provincial police officers are "ready and waiting for weekend crowds."
-
Etobicoke man, 19, accused of stealing vehicle in The Blue Mountains
Police arrested a 19-year-old man from Etobicoke, accused of stealing a vehicle from a residence in the Town of the Blue Mountains.
Northern Ontario
-
More than $38M in LU scholarship, bursary donations is gone, court filing shows
More than $38 million in bursaries, scholarships and other targeted donations to Laurentian University is gone, court documents filed this week show.
-
Man drowns trying to save two children west of Sault Ste. Marie
A southern Ontario man drowned July 19 trying to rescue two children swimming in Haviland Bay, west of Sault Ste. Marie, police said Friday.
-
Sudbury man attends professional Santa school
You often hear of Christmas in July and while the holiday is still months away, Santa and his helpers are already making preparations for the festive season.
Ottawa
-
Pedestrian dead after being struck by a vehicle in Ottawa's east end
Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a pedestrian and a truck at the intersection of Marier Avenue and Deschamps Avenue at approximately 5:45 a.m. Friday.
-
Porch Pirate groundhog caught on camera stealing package near Winchester, Ont.
A porch pirate rodent has a new converter for its den, after being caught on camera stealing an Amazon package from a home in Winchester, Ont. this week.
-
Temporary no-stopping zone in effect in downtown Ottawa ahead of planned protest on Saturday
A temporary no-stopping zone will be in effect in downtown Ottawa on Saturday, as the city prepares for a slow-roll convoy and protest in support of farmers protesting the government's new environmental rules in the Netherlands.
Toronto
-
TTC changing how it directs commuters on subway lines
The TTC is changing the signage used to direct commuters on its subway system.
-
This is what the huge, unsanctioned Hells Angels gathering looked like in Toronto
A huge unsanctioned procession of up to 1,000 Hells Angels bikers rolled into Toronto on Thursday.
-
Dozens of invasive jumping worms found in Ontario
Ontario is now home to dozens of invasive jumping worms.
Montreal
-
Young children in Quebec eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday
Young children in Quebec will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination next week, the province announced Thursday.
-
STM taps veteran manager as new CEO as transit agency looks to 'reinvent itself'
Montreal's transit agency announced Friday that its new CEO is Marie-Claude Leonard, a 30-year veteran employee who started working there as an STM cashier when she was a student.
-
Police launch manhunt after prisoner escapes from Quebec City detention centre
Provincial police have launched a manhunt for a prisoner who escaped from a Quebec City prison with the help of two accomplices.
Atlantic
-
Fire breaks out on ferry between N.S. and P.E.I., passengers evacuated
The MV Holiday Island ferry was evacuated Friday afternoon after a fire broke out in the engine room earlier in the day.
-
Environment Canada warning of humidex levels as high as 40 C in these areas
Heat warnings remain in place throughout Eastern Canada, with Environment Canada warning of humidex levels in the mid to high 30s or even 40 C heading into the weekend.
-
Canada's 2003 world hockey junior team also accused of sexual assault
Hockey Canada says members of its 2003 men's world junior hockey championship team is being investigated for a group sexual assault. Hockey Canada says it has immediately contacted Halifax police about the allegations because that city as the co-host city of the 2003 championship.
Winnipeg
-
'Province hasn’t done much': slow flood clean-up in West Hawk Lake area
West Hawk Lake residents are unhappy with the province’s slow clean-up response after torrential rain and flooding rolled through the area earlier this week.
-
Possible drowning in Winnipeg River being investigated: RCMP
Lac du Bonnet RCMP are investigating a potential drowning in the Winnipeg River.
-
Construction begins on $2.5 million pedestrian and cycling pathway
Shovels officially went in the ground Friday to kick-start the construction of the Northwest Hydro Corridor Multi-use Path Project.
Calgary
-
CTrain crime crackdown: Drugs seized, overdoses prevented, charges laid
A four-day police and transit blitz tackling criminal activity and public disorder at CTrain stations across Calgary resulted in drug seizures, the issuing of hundreds of tickets and prevented four overdoses.
-
Calgary preacher's public gathering violation conviction set aside, fine reimbursed
A Calgary preacher and his brother have successfully appealed their convictions for hosting public gatherings during the pandemic and will have their fines reimbursed.
-
Bad mosquito summer: Expert predicts bloodsuckers will thrive in Calgary
A local insect expert says the mosquito population in Calgary is expected to thrive this summer.
Edmonton
-
Canada's 2003 world hockey junior team also accused of sexual assault
Hockey Canada says members of its 2003 men's world junior hockey championship team is being investigated for a group sexual assault. Hockey Canada says it has immediately contacted Halifax police about the allegations because that city as the co-host city of the 2003 championship.
-
Charges laid in May downtown shooting after Oilers game
A 26-year-old man has been charged in connection to a brazen downtown shooting that put the public at high risk in May.
-
Non-stop flight to Frankfurt, Germany, coming to EIA next year
Starting next May, a German airline will offer direct service from Edmonton to Frankfurt, Germany.
Vancouver
-
Massive metal hornet 'has landed' in Vancouver
First there were murder hornets. Now, there's this. A giant metal insect "has landed" in a vacant lot visible from the SkyTrain in Vancouver.
-
Stabbing inside Surrey home leaves 2 injured; suspect sought
Police in Surrey are searching for suspects following an early morning stabbing at a home in the city.
-
Defamation suit against Vancouver mayor dismissed by B.C. Supreme Court
A lawsuit alleging Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart defamed unelected political opponents in the Non-Partisan Association has been dismissed by the B.C. Supreme Court.