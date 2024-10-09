'Chris is not the only one': Widow of London firefighter applauds funding to track cancer cases

The widow of a London firefighter who died from cancer is applauding a federal commitment to study its prevalence.

Christy Bruinink believes $12.3 million to track cancers in firefighters will ultimately lead to better survival rates.

It has been less than a year since her husband, London firefighter Chris Bruinink, succumbed to cancer.

While she continues to grieve his loss, Christy has pushed forward into advocacy. Just this week, she spoke to firefighters at a conference in Toronto.

While there she learned of the federal government's commitment to study the impact of cancer on firefighters.

At a news conference Tuesday, federal health minister Mark Holland acknowledged the disease takes more lives than the fires crews put out.

“Sadly, really the number one taker of life is cancer," said Holland.

It is a fact Chris Bruinink recognized long before his terminal diagnosis.

Now, Christy has taken up his mission to reduce the occupational hazards firefighters face. She called the government's commitment to track cancer cases amongst firefighters an important first step.

Christy Bruinink is seen with a photo of her late husband, London Fire Capt. Chris Bruinink on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV London)

“My hope is that that's going to lead to more early detection, more medical screening and early intervention to save our firefighters. Chris is not the only one,” said Christy.

“There's many out there that are struggling and have occupational diseases that they're fighting.”

The London Professional Fire Fighters Association (LPFFA) supports each one locally.

“We have dozens of members that have been diagnosed with cancers and job-related diseases that either are currently working with them or off on modified duty or, like Chris, have passed away because of them", said Jason Timlick, LPFFA president, in an interview with CTV News London.

LPFFA Association president, Jason Timlick, seen in London, Ont. on Oct. 9, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV London)

Timlick believes following cancer cases in his members, and those of firefighters nationwide, is a first step.

“The tracking aspect of monitoring our careers will help with the data towards proving that these diseases are caused by our job," he said.

Christy is pleased awareness and education for medical professionals are another part of the federal funding plan.

“I do believe that it's a vital and important piece that we educate our healthcare professionals, so they understand the risks that are associated with fighting fires and the exposures that our firefighters have.”

It is a pledge Chris would have applauded. After all, Christy said “learning” was the motto Chris left behind.

“And his final words were ‘learn from me. Don't be sad for me, learn from me.’ So, that's how I channel my days. And that's how I advocate and try to help others.”