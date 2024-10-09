Western University and CUPE 2361 reach tentative agreement

Western University and caretaking, landscape service, and trades workers represented by CUPE 2361 have reached a tentative agreement.

This tentative agreement will put an end to the six-week strike on campus.

“We were able to reach an agreement that makes progress on key priorities, and we’re happy to be getting back to work,” said Steve Pepper, an electric motor mechanic and president of CUPE 2361. “This has been a difficult round of bargaining, and we greatly appreciate the support and patience of Western students, our community, and especially the other labour groups on campus.”

CUPE 2361 represents about 330 workers who are responsible for creating a clean, safe and accessible campus for everyone.

The workers have been on strike since Western ended negotiations on Aug. 30.

Picket lines will remain in place until members ratify the agreement in a vote on the morning of Friday, Oct. 11. The university ratification vote will follow.

If ratified by both parties, members will return to work Oct. 17.

No further details will be released prior to ratification.