    • Pedestrian struck in Sarnia collision

    Sarnia police are on scene of a collision at the intersection of George Street and Christina Street in Sarnia, Ont. on Oct. 9, 2024.
    Sarnia police attended the scene of a vehicle collision at the intersection of George Street and Christina Street North Wednesday morning.

    According to police, a 69-year-old male pedestrian was struck near the intersection by a pickup truck.

    He was transported by Lambton EMS to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    The male driver of the pickup truck was uninjured.

    The intersection was closed for a period of time but has since been re-opened.

    Police continue to investigate the incident and further updates will be provided as they become available.

