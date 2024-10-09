Pedestrian struck in Sarnia collision

Sarnia police attended the scene of a vehicle collision at the intersection of George Street and Christina Street North Wednesday morning.

According to police, a 69-year-old male pedestrian was struck near the intersection by a pickup truck.

He was transported by Lambton EMS to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The male driver of the pickup truck was uninjured.

The intersection was closed for a period of time but has since been re-opened.

Police continue to investigate the incident and further updates will be provided as they become available.