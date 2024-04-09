Local man embarks on 30-hour eight ball marathon to fundraise for ALS
Ty Cross loves to play pool. So much so he’s going to spend more than 30 consecutive hours with pool cue in hand next month.
“I’m going to start playing at 10 a.m. on the Saturday morning and play through until Sunday at 4 p.m. So 30 hours non-stop,” said Cross.
Cross, who has played eight ball most of his life and still plays twice a week at the Wroxeter Hall, is taking up the challenge of playing pool for a day-and-a-half on behalf of friends he’s recently lost to ALS, formerly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
It is a progressive, neurological disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spine.
“Our community has been his hard with ALS. Different folks and families that have been really affected by that,” he said.
Helping him promote the event is Jesse Nethercott of the Challenge Accepted Foundation, based out of Listowel. Nethercott usually focuses on fundraising feats of physical strength with his platform, but Cross’ marathon was too intriguing to pass up.
“I don’t know the last time you tried to stay awake for 30 hours, but I think it’s difficult for anybody, let alone playing a game the whole time. It’ll be challenging, for sure,” said Nethercott.
Cross has already secured more than 30 fellow pool players to play against him over the 30-hour marathon to keep him alert, but he’s counting on more people stopping in to the Wroxeter Hall for a weekend of fun and fundraising.
“The more people, the more enthusiasm and fun atmosphere, that’s what’s going to help me get through the whole 30 hours,” said Cross with a laugh.
To learn more about Cross’ 30-hour eight ball marathon and the silent auction, karaoke and events on May 4 and 5 at the Wroxeter Hall, you can contact Cross at tycross9055@gmail.com.
To donate towards Cross’ $5,000 goal for ALS, you can visit the Challenge Accepted Foundation website.
