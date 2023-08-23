Local healthcare to benefit from provincial funding announced Wednesday

Some provincial money is flowing this way to help with hospital and community care.

In a release from Lambton-Kent-Middlesex MPP Monte McNaughton’s office, it was announced that nearly $4-million would go to Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital and nearly $300,000 would be going to Four Counties Health Services Corporation.

At Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital, the funding is supporting a project that involves the addition of two new chillers to support the building’s cooling system.

At Four Counties Health Services, the funding will be put towards a multi-year project aimed at replacing exhaust fan units to improve the hospital’s air quality and promote energy conservation.

“This infrastructure funding is of vital importance to support aging hospitals, like ours at the MHA,” said Middlesex Hospital Alliance President and CEO, Julie McBrien. “These infrastructure projects make our hospital environment better for our patients, families, staff and physicians, and enables us to deliver on our MHA mission and vision.”

Westover Treatment Centre in Thamesville is getting just over $364,000 and Chatham –Kent Community Health Centres will get just over $100,000.

(Source: Monte McNaughton)