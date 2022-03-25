Listowel, Ont. family denied dog adoption because son is autistic

Erin and Tim Doan’s son, Henry, who is non-verbal and autistic, asked his parents if they’d consider getting a dog as a family pet.

“That morning he used his talker to say I want a doggy. We said, 'are you sure?' and he hit the yes button. That’s pretty definitive that that’s what he means,” says Doan, who lives in Listowel, with her husband and 9-year-old son.

She called a highly recommended dog rescue, Kismutt Dog Rescue and Boarding in St. Marys later that day, but was told that they don’t adopt dogs to families with autistic children anymore.

“I was shocked. A little teary. I don’t like to be reminded, that oh no, I have to fight it again,” says Doan.

She adds it’s a daily battle advocating for Henry, who just recently started communicating through his iPad “talker”.

9-year-old Henry Doan (Submitted)

Kismutt Dog Rescue and Boarding explained to Doan, that it no longer adopt dogs into homes with autistic children after two dogs were injured by those children in 2008 and in 2012.

The owner stated to Doan, that a volunteer at the dog rescue who works with autistic children told her, “99 per cent of her autistic students have outbursts, and can be aggressive and violent.”

In a statement to CTV News Kismutt leadership said, “We adopt dogs out to people with a whole host of different disabilities. Example: Blind, deaf, Downs (sic) Syndrome, Parkinson’s Disease, Alzheimer’s Disease, the elderly, Spinal Cord Injuries, just to name a few. Our dogs are adopted out strictly as pets. They are not trained service dogs. This is in our contract at time of adoption and has been in our contract for 22 years.”

While she respects that businesses can have their own policies, she thinks this one is based on misinformation.

“It’s heartbreaking. We’ve been dealing with this diagnosis for seven years now. It doesn’t get easier to stomach ignorance, for lack of a better term,” says Doan.

The Doans plan on eventually getting a pet dog for Henry. They’ve already been in touch with other dog rescue’s to find the right fit, as they try and put this adoption experience behind them.

“It was really disheartening, because there is so much disinformation, out there. I know we’ll find the perfect dog for us. We’ve had a rescue locally, already reach out to us,” says Doan.