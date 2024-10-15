Wellington Road closures for BRT construction coming to downtown London this week
Continued frustration with downtown traffic disruptions due to construction is set to escalate this week, with overnight closures on Wellington Street from Dufferin Avenue to York Street.
Part of the ongoing BRT (bus rapid transit) construction project, the overnight closures will be in place every night from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. starting Tuesday evening and continuing until Friday (weather permitting).
Following paving this week, access to Dundas Place from Wellington Street is expected to be restored.
Temporary closures the week of October 15 for London BRT construction (Source: City of London)
A temporary two-way traffic reroute will be in place on King Street and Queens Avenue in the area, as well as between Wellington and Waterloo Streets to allow access to properties and businesses affected by the closures.
Bike lanes and many sidewalks in the area will also be closed during construction.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE Stricter regulation of candidate nominations a 'complex space': PM's chief of staff
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief of staff says there's no simple answer to bolstering the integrity of political nomination contests.
90 charges withdrawn against father and his common-law partner in Edmonton child abuse case
Charges have been withdrawn against a man and a woman who faced a combined 90 charges in a child and animal abuse case.
Canadian support for Donald Trump higher than in last U.S. presidential election, survey finds
While more Canadians are signalling their support former U.S. president Donald Trump, the majority remains hopeful for a Democratic win.
Thousands of cleaning supplies may contain substances linked to health problems
When you go through the chore of cleaning your home, you hope the end result is a safer, healthier environment for you and your loved ones. But some of the products you are using might put your health at risk.
BREAKING Canada and U.S. list Samidoun as terrorist group, U.S. adds Canadian to terror list
Canada is listing the pro-Palestinian group Samidoun as a terrorist group, while the U.S. has added a Canadian citizen affiliated with the organization to its counter-terrorism list.
Canadian teen wins second place in international neuroscience competition
A Winnipeg high school student placed second in an international neuroscience contest where she competed against nearly 3,000 other students from 40 countries in Chicago, Ill.
Rufus Wainwright calls Trump's use of 'Hallelujah' cover the 'height of blasphemy'
Rufus Wainwright says he was 'horrified' to learn that Donald Trump played his cover version of 'Hallelujah' during a presidential campaign event in Pennsylvania on Monday.
Food prices continue to outpace inflation in Canada
For the second straight month, grocery prices in Canada rose faster than the inflation rate, and beef in particular is significantly pricier than it was last year.
Cold weather, even snow, hits parts of Eastern Canada while West stays mild
It will feel more like winter for some parts of Eastern Canada over the next few days, with single-digit highs and snow in the forecast.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.