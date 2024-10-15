Wellington Road closures for BRT construction coming to downtown London this week

Continued frustration with downtown traffic disruptions due to construction is set to escalate this week, with overnight closures on Wellington Street from Dufferin Avenue to York Street.

Part of the ongoing BRT (bus rapid transit) construction project, the overnight closures will be in place every night from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. starting Tuesday evening and continuing until Friday (weather permitting).

Following paving this week, access to Dundas Place from Wellington Street is expected to be restored.

Temporary closures the week of October 15 for London BRT construction (Source: City of London)

A temporary two-way traffic reroute will be in place on King Street and Queens Avenue in the area, as well as between Wellington and Waterloo Streets to allow access to properties and businesses affected by the closures.

Bike lanes and many sidewalks in the area will also be closed during construction.