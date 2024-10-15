Owen Sound residents win $40 million in largest Lotto Max jackpot in history

A couple from Owen Sound has claimed a historic $40 million prize following the largest Lotto Max Jackpot in history.

The total jackpot was $80 million, split between Stephanie and Bryan Cantwell of Owen Sound, and another winner in Quebec.

Bryan said that he usually purchases a ticket every week from Petro-Canada at Highway 6 and 10 in Owen Sound, where a friend works.

After purchasing his ticket from his usual spot, he was checking his tickets for winners in the OLG app. Bryan stopped dead in his tracks when he saw the winning ticket come up, “I was still in shock, so I checked some other tickets to ensure the app was working properly,” he recalled. “I went back to the winning ticket and scanned it again and again. I think I checked it seven or eight times. The message remained the same - ‘Big Winner’ and ‘$40 million!’”

He couldn’t wait to share the news with his partner, who was getting ready for work and having a shower, “I wasn’t sure what was happening as he asked me to check the ticket. I thought I saw $40,000,” said Stephanie. “That’s when he told me to take a second look and I screamed!”

The pair continued to get ready and attempted to go to work as though it was the same as every other day, “that lasted about five minutes,” joked Stephanie.

(Source: OLG)

Bryan returned to his regular spot and had his friend scan the ticket, “I walked into the store the way I always do asking, ‘Did OLG call today?’,” he laughed.

His friend validated the winning ticket and was equally surprised as Bryan had been initially.

The pair have steep aspirations for their winnings, “We have always been generous people and we dream of helping all the people we love,” said Stephanie. “But I am the budget queen, and we need to be careful to ensure we can make the most impact with this money for family, friends, and the community.”

“This is generational wealth, and we want to make this last,” added Bryan.

Their first big purchase will be a helping Stephanie’s sister purchase a home, as well as helping their parents and children.

They also purchased their dream home – which they regularly passed on their motorcycle rides in years gone by.