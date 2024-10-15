St. Thomas police officer charged with impaired

A St. Thomas police officer has been charged with impaired driving.

On Oct. 13, OPP were notified of a potential imp aired driver in Elgin County and were able to do a traffic stop.

A roadside screening test was done, and the driver of the vehicle failed the test.

A probationary constable with St. Thomas Police Service has been charged with impaired operation - excess blood alcohol.

According to St. Thomas police, the officer has been suspended from duty and is scheduled to appear in court in November.

Once the criminal proceedings have been completed a Community Safety and Policing Act investigation will follow.