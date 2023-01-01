'Life threatening injuries': London Police investigating west end crash
A man if fighting for his life after a crash in the west end of London, Ont. Sunday morning.
Emergency crews responded to reports of a vehicle into a pole on Springbank Drive just before 8 a.m.
“Unfortunately we're ringing in the New Year 2023 with reconstruction,” says Const. Brad Yeo of the London Police traffic management unit.Emergency crews responded to the area of Duke Street and Springbank Drive in London, Ont., on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
“As you can see behind me with a single motor vehicle into a hydro pole. Unfortunately the drivers facing life threatening injuries at this point. We just want to remind the public that driving is serious and we need to focus our attention when we're when we're operating motor vehicles”.
Cones placed on the road show the driver heading westbound on Springbank Drive, and failing to navigate a slight curve in the road. The black Nissan sedan stopped up against the pole on a front lawn at Duke Street. There was significant damage to the car.
“The roads are clear, it's plus three degrees, and dry so there's really no explanation for this other than it appears that speed might be a factor in this crash,” says Yeo.
Police are unable to determine if the driver was impaired, as he was taken to hospital.
However since the clock struck midnight, they’ve responded to two other incidents of impaired driving.
“It appears that we've had two prior collisions with alcohol being a factor,” says Yeo.
“The London Police Service set up a ride program this morning at 6 a.m. and we identified a couple of people that may have alcohol in their system during that RIDE program as well. So we want to remind the public that drinking and driving is not acceptable, and we're out there to stop that”.
During the reconstruction, Springbank Drive is closed in all directions between Greenside Ave and Springbank Drive while the investigation continues. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.
