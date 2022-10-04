Life-threatening injuries after London hit-and-run

Life-threatening injuries are reported after a hit-and-run in the city, according to London police.

Officers were called to the crash in the area of Fiddlers Green Road and Oxford Street west around 10:30 p.m. on Monday night.

Police say one person was found with life-threatening injuries and another person was found with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to hospital.

The investigation is being handled by the London police traffic management unit and more information will be provided when it becomes available.