LONDON, ONT. -- One person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a head-on collision involving a dump truck and an SUV Friday morning.

The crash happened on HIghbury Avenue South between Thomson Line and Truman Line, just north of St. Thomas.

Highbury curves significantly at the location where the accident took place near Carr Road.

The female driver of the SUV had to be extracted from the vehicle by firefighters.

The driver of the dump truck was also taken to hospital for observation, but his injuries were not thought to be serious.

The accident remains under investigation by Elgin OPP and the roadway has been closed.

More details to follow.