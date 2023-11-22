LHSC youth peer support program receives national recognition

A youth peer support program at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) has earned national recognition for its work partnering youth with patients.

“Youth CoRE is a program here at LHSC where we provide social casual visits and peer support to patients from the ages 12 to 18 on the inpatient floor, dialysis unit, and we also do group visits,” explained LHSC Youth Resource Coordinator, Diana Kassem.

Keanna Shrubsall is one of thousands of young patients who has had the opportunity to bond with other youth through this program.

“I have been coming to the hospital since I was six years old, the reason is because I have a one in a million kidney disease called focal segmental. I find it is good to have Youth CoRE because you’re talking to people who have had similar situations,” said Shrubsall.

Diana Kassem has been in a similar situation, she had kidney cancer as a child and has spent a lot of time at the hospital.

“I know how it feels to be a kid, and once you get to the teenage years there’s not much for you to do, not many people you can connect with. This program is really important because it can allow patients from that age range to talk with, hang out with and just not feel bored or lonely,” said Kassem.

LHSC said Youth CoRE, which stands for ‘Youth Connect, Relate and Engage,’ connects patients to help them feel like regular kids, despite their hospitalization.

“We are so proud of this program and all of the work that has gone into developing this leading practice,” said Tammy Quigley, system innovation and business development executive.

LHSC said the program was created by the Child and Youth Advisory Council (CYAC) after they identified a gap in services for patients ages 12 to 18. The program now receives annual funding from the Children’s Health Foundation.