LHSC warn Children's Hospital ER could experience longer wait times this weekend

The London Health Science Centre (LHSC) issued a warning to parents on Friday regarding the possibility of longer than normal wait times this weekend.

“We know that waiting for care can be stressful for pediatric patients and their families and caregivers. Children’s Hospital is committed to doing everything we can to reduce these wait times,” said Nash Syed, Children’s Hospital president.

On Saturday, he said the Children’s Hospital ER is seeing volumes that it hasn’t experienced in the past.

“Right now the children emergency sees about 47,000 visits,” that’s an increase of 32 per cent year over year, he explained.

The president pointed to staffing shortages in the summer months being an issue, especially on weekends, which is why the hospital has had to pull nurses from other areas to assist.

On Friday, the Ontario government announced it is investing an additional $330 million a year into pediatric health services to connect children and youth to convenient and high quality care closer to home at hospitals, clinics and community-based health care facilities across the province.

Syed welcomed Ford’s announcement, calling it a positive move.

“Without a doubt the funding is going to help us reduce the surgical wait time with our goal, and the government’s goal of reducing it and eliminating it at some point in the future,” Syed said.

Ontario’s investment include:

Hiring more pediatric surgical operating room staff to increase day surgeries and access to diagnostic imaging for children

Rapid access clinics for people to access instead of emergency departments

Eight new youth wellness hubs to fill the gap in youth addictions services and deliver a range of other services

Increasing access to psychosocial supports for kids with cancer and eating disorder hospitals and community centres

Implementing an immunization catch-up program for children and youth in eastern Ontario with CHEO and Ottawa Public Health

For non-emergent care, the LHSC advises people to consider alternate health care options such as contacting your primary care doctor first.

“Young patients who require urgent or emergent care will be seen first and health care teams will ensure no baby or child is without care. In a medical emergency, community members should always dial 911 or go to an Emergency Department,” Syed said.

A virtual emergency clinic is also available but only from Monday- Friday. During their hours of operation parents can speak to a children’s ER doctor via video.

-- With files from CTV News Ottawa Josh Pringle