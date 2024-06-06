LFD determines cause of house fire accidental
A Tuesday morning house fire has been deemed non-suspicious by the London Fire Department (LFD).
Fire crews were called to a home on Piccadilly Street around 7 a.m.
According to London fire, no injuries were reported.
The LFD determined an overcharged lithium-ion battery was the cause of the fire.
Damage is estimated to be "in excess" of $600,000.
Fire officials are reminding residents to stop charging a battery once it’s fully charged.
