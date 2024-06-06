LONDON
    LFD determines cause of house fire accidental

    A Tuesday morning house fire has been deemed non-suspicious by the London Fire Department (LFD).

    Fire crews were called to a home on Piccadilly Street around 7 a.m.

    According to London fire, no injuries were reported.

    The LFD determined an overcharged lithium-ion battery was the cause of the fire.

    Damage is estimated to be "in excess" of $600,000.

    Fire officials are reminding residents to stop charging a battery once it’s fully charged.

