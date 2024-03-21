'Let’s talk about Race': London Public Library celebrates diversity, one kit at a time
The London Public Library (LPL) is celebrating International Day for the Elimination of Racism by launching “Let’s Talk about Race” kits.
Each kit includes age appropriate picture books, helpful information, and toys that parents and educators can use with children as part of learning about racial differences.
LPL’s Programming and Outreach Services Supervisor Olivia Stedman said she wishes she had kits like this when her kids were young.
“They would ask a lot of questions about diversity in their classroom. Why is someone’s skin darker? Why does someone wear something different? And I didn’t have those answers available, I did not grow up in a diverse community so I had to find those answers,” explained Stedman.
LPL said the project has been under development for two years. A lot of work has gone into curating the kits to represent the community and introduce diversity to children at an early age.
“We’ve tried to cover authors that have lived experience, which is extremely important. I am not explaining someone else’s story, it’s them speaking of their experience,” added Stedman.
For Lana Winchester-Tucker, the supervisor of the Masonville library branch, the topic of race is a personal one.
She was born in Trinidad and Tobago and came to Canada in 2007 to pursue a graduate study degree at Western University. She said coming to London, it was readily apparent that she had a different skin colour, something that was a big adjustment.
“We are trying to teach it is not okay to be colour blind, because children see colour, and thinking that they don’t can be faulty and can give sense of speaking about this is forbidden,” explained Winchester-Tucker.
LPL said the initiative was fully funded by donor dollars and stressed the importance and need to expand these kits and branch out into different diversity topics.
“Children are visual learners, they go by what they see. Sometimes they might not understand it, and they might come to you as a parent or teacher or caregiver to find out what am I seeing and help me understand it,” added Winchester-Tucker.
The library has 68 kits that can be checked out for three weeks.
Educators are encouraged to reach out to the library to borrow the kits or bring students in for class visits.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada to set temporary resident targets for the first time this fall
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says for the first time, Canada will set targets for the number of new temporary resident arrivals to the country.
MPs debating Poilievre's motion of non-confidence in PM Trudeau ahead of vote
Members of Parliament are debating a motion of non-confidence moved by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
'Long time coming:' Manitoba premier apologizes to two men switched at birth in 1955
Manitoba’s premier has officially apologized to two men who were switched at birth in a Manitoba hospital more than 60 years ago.
Liberal MP decries 'political games' over criticism of Conservatives on Ukraine
One of the Liberals' point people on foreign policy says framing the Tories as soft on Ukraine isn't helping the country fend off Russia's invasion.
Video shows 'high-speed' crash in Victoria, B.C., that left 3 injured
Police are investigating a 'high-speed' crash in a Victoria, B.C., intersection that sent a pickup truck careening into a city bus Wednesday night.
'She was always laughing': Friend remembers Canadian killed in Mexico robbery
The friend of a Canadian killed in Mexico says she spoke to Gabriele Schart on the phone just moments before the woman was shot in a gas station robbery.
Sudbury, Ont., police receive a dozen calls about man wearing swastika
With the number of hate crimes on the rise, a man has been seen walking around Greater Sudbury, Ont., wearing a swastika, but is it illegal?
Florida boaters have close encounter with a hungry great white shark
Boaters on the lookout for the carcass of a sperm whale came face-to-face with a hungry great white shark during mealtime on Sunday, off the coast of Sarasota, Fla.
How Canada's family doctor shortage compares to other countries
Canada ranks last when it comes to access to family doctors in a just-released list of 10 high-income countries.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.