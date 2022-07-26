Less parking to support climate emergency action plan
A policy shift to encourage smaller parking lots was backed at London City Hall Monday evening — though several councillors expressed a willingness to go even further.
Currently, most developments require a minimum number of parking spots based on the size and purpose of the building.
The planning committee recommended removing the minimum in core business districts and along primary transit routes.
Elsewhere minimums will be cut in half.
The change supports the climate emergency action plan by increasing urban density and reducing the convenience of driving a car.
