Less parking to support climate emergency action plan

Less parking to support climate emergency action plan

A parking lot on downtown London, Ont. on Monday, June 21, 2021. (Daryl Newcombe / CTV London) A parking lot on downtown London, Ont. on Monday, June 21, 2021. (Daryl Newcombe / CTV London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver