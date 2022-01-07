Legendary Western Mustangs coach Larry Haylor passes

A major loss for the London and Western University communities and for intercollegiate sports in Canada as legendary former Mustangs head coach Larry Haylor has passed away.

Haylor led Western to two national titles and racked up more wins than any other coach in Canadian university football history.

He won the Ontario Coach of the Year seven times and was twice named Canadian Coach of the Year.

Haylor retired in 2006 and was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

His passing follows that of former Western Mustangs coach Darwin Semotiuk, who also died this week.

Haylor died Thursday in Florida after suffering a heart-attack. He was 76.

Broadcaster Tom McConnell, a former Mustang who went on to call games with Haylor, remembered him as a great leader.

“He was so proud of players, not just who went on to the next level and were in the CFL, but he was so proud of what his players became as leaders, as fathers and just as citizens,” said McConnell. “I think he knew though that he was developing more that just football players, that we was developing citizens and leaders.”

Western Mustangs head coach Greg Marshall released the following statement on Haylor’s passing.

"It is very difficult under the circumstances for me to put into words the impact Larry had on Western, university football in Canada and me personally.

Larry was always there for me. When I had my first serious knee injury in football, he's the first one to call to tell me everything would be ok. When I decided to retire from pro football, he was the first one to call to ask me to come back to coach with him. When my best friend, Mike Kirkley, was killed in the tragic plane crash, it was Larry who called. I was coaching at McMaster at the time and I drove to London the next day so I could be with Larry so he could comfort and console me. When I was fired by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, it was Larry calling to say he'd like me to take over as Head Coach at Western. Larry was so much more than a successful football coach. He was a caring, giving man that made a positive impact on the young men he coached.

I have so many great Larry Haylor stories and I treasure the time I spent with him and his family. My thoughts are with Judy, Jenn, Jordan, Matt and their families.“