LONDON
London

    • Fire displaces eight people, injures two

    (Source: London Fire Department) (Source: London Fire Department)
    A fire that broke out at a home on Hale Street resulted in two people being assessed by paramedics, and as many as eight people being displaced.

    The fire in the 500 block of Hale Street near Brydges Street broke out at around 4:00 p.m.

    Emergency services remain on scene, updates will be made when available.  

