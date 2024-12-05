LONDON
London

    • Teen charged in connection to Ingersoll school fire

    Fire forced the evacuation of Ingersoll District Collegiate Institute, Friday, November 22, 2024 (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London) Fire forced the evacuation of Ingersoll District Collegiate Institute, Friday, November 22, 2024 (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)
    

    Oxford OPP have charged a teenager in connection to a recent school fire in Ingersoll.

    On Nov. 22 around 10:30 a.m., police were called to Ingersoll District Collegiate Institute due to reports of smoke.

    Police have now charged a 17-year-old with mischief and arson.

    Students were evacuated to the Ingersoll District Memorial Centre and were taken home at the end of the day dismissal time.

    Officers said the accused will remain anonymous under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Police thank the public for their help in the investigation.

