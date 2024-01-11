'Left with no other choice': Coun. Stevenson wants public funds for judicial review of Integrity Commissioner ruling

A London city councillor is asking the public to pony up tens of thousands of dollars to hire a Toronto based lawyer, who also serves as Integrity Commissioner for 50 municipalities in Ontario, to fight her legal challenge.

It’s against a ruling late last year that found she breached Council’s Code of Conduct.

Ward 4 Coun. Susan Stevenson was handed a formal reprimand by council on Dec. 19, 2024 following an investigation by the city’s Integrity Commissioner.

Several complaints had been filed when Stevenson posted images of homeless people in her ward on social media.

The Integrity Commissioner determined the posts violated rule seven (discreditable conduct) of the Council Code of Conduct that requires council members to treat members of the public appropriately and without abuse, bullying or intimidation.

Stevenson had argued that protocol was not followed because she was not provided opportunity to respond to complaints prior to the investigation’s preliminary findings.

Stevenson is now asking council to fund a judicial review of the decision using public funds.

She admitted it won’t be cheap.

“Well unfortunately what I’ve heard is possibly 20 to 30 thousand [dollars],” said Stevenson. “To me, no, it’s not worth it, and I wish we weren’t here. And I’ve sought many other avenues to avoid this. But now put in no other position. That’s what I said repeatedly at council. I’d be left with no other choice.”