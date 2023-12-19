Coun. Stevenson reprimanded for social media posts about homeless Londoners, vows to fight integrity investigation
There were fireworks at the final city council meeting of 2023 — but it wasn’t the year-end celebratory kind.
On Tuesday, council debated imposing a penalty on Ward 4’s Susan Stevenson for posts on social media platform X that an investigation by London’s Integrity Commissioner determined violated the Council Code of Conduct.
Ten complaints were filed by the public in September after Stevenson posted photos of several homeless individuals accompanied by references to criminal activity and vandalism.
“We find that the photos reflected an invasion of privacy of those homeless individuals,” explained Integrity Commissioner Janice Atwood of Principles Integrity.
The Integrity Commissioner determined that the posts violated rule seven (discreditable conduct) of the Council Code of Conduct that requires council members to treat members of the public appropriately and without abuse, bullying or intimidation.
However, Stevenson used her speaking time during the council meeting to launch a blistering attack on the investigative process.
She asserted the Integrity Commissioner failed to follow the city’s investigation procedures that require formally notifying councillors of a complaint and giving them an opportunity to respond in writing before a determination is reached.
“Council would be setting a precedent that any councillor can wake up one day to discover that they have been found to have breached the Code of Conduct without any due process whatsoever,” she warned colleagues.
A post to social media including Londoners experiencing homelessness, posted on Sept. 23, 2023. (Source: X)
Anticipating Stevenson’s concerns, Atwood had tried to pre-emptively address the issue during her presentation council and said, “If her view was [that] she did not have adequate notice, she certainly was given that opportunity before the investigation was completed.”
Penalties for violating Council’s Code of Conduct range from a formal reprimand to a suspension of pay for three months.
The Integrity Commissioner recommended a reprimand.
Coun. Skylar Franke agreed, and put forward an amendment to impose a formal reprimand.
“The member has shown no remorse and has had many opportunities. So in my opinion, the reprimand is a way that we can hold ourselves accountable,” she explained. “Being accountable for actions or something that comes with this role.”
“I’ve heard the process was not followed,” said Coun. Anna Hopkins during the debate. “But I think what is more important is that as elected officials that we hold ourselves to a higher level.”
Despite being warned by the Integrity Commissioner that she should declare a conflict of interest and recuse herself from voting on the punishment, Stevenson still voted.
However it wasn’t enough, the formal reprimand was approved nine to six.
Unmoved by the decision, Stevenson vowed to take her procedural concerns about the investigation to the Ontario Ombudsman or seek a judicial review in court.
“I’m left with no choice but to defend myself from these falsehoods in a different forum,” she said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada plans to phase out sales of gas-powered cars, trucks by 2035
The federal government says its new EV plan lays the groundwork to reach 100 per cent zero-emissions vehicle sales by 2035. New regulations being published this week by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will effectively end the sale of new passenger vehicles powered only by gasoline or diesel.
A Palestinian baby girl, born 17 days ago during Gaza war, is killed with brother in Israeli strike
She was born amid war, in a hospital with no electricity in a southern Gaza city that has been bombarded daily. Her family named her al-Amira Aisha -- 'Princess Aisha.' She didn't complete her third week before she died, killed in an Israeli airstrike that crushed her family home Tuesday.
Colorado Supreme Court, in landmark ruling, bans Trump from state's ballot under insurrection clause
A divided Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday declared former President Donald Trump ineligible for the White House under the U.S. Constitution's insurrection clause and removed him from the state's presidential primary ballot, setting up a likely showdown in the nation's highest court to decide whether the front-runner for the GOP nomination can remain in the race.
Dozens of documents naming Jeffrey Epstein’s victims and associates to be made public in 2024
A federal judge in New York has ordered the names of dozens of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged victims and associates to be made public in 2024, according to documents.
Food industry groups accuse Galen Weston of inaccurate claim over grocery code
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. chairman Galen Weston made an inaccurate statement about Australian grocery rules to a House of Commons committee, according to groups representing independent grocers, food suppliers and farmers.
Community mourns 5 children killed in Arizona house fire, cause under investigation
A father in Arizona who left four children and a young relative at home so he could buy Christmas gifts and groceries returned to find the charred remains of the family's home after a fire broke out, killing all five children inside, authorities said.
Ready for retirement: RCMP Musical Ride horses seek greener pasture
The RCMP says it is looking for people who have the space, finances and equestrian background necessary to care for retiring Musical Ride horses.
Ontario man who did not disclose HIV status to partners denied day, full parole
An Ontario man who did not disclose his HIV-positive status to sexual partners has been denied day and full parole as the Parole Board of Canada noted his preoccupation with sex and pornography remains "entrenched" in his behaviour.
Man dead, 6 in hospital after accidental carbon monoxide poisoning at Kitchener, Ont. home
Police say a 25-year-old man is dead from an accidental carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a car left running in the garage of a Kitchener, Ont. home.
Kitchener
-
Man dead, 6 in hospital after accidental carbon monoxide poisoning at Kitchener, Ont. home
Police say a 25-year-old man is dead from an accidental carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a car left running in the garage of a Kitchener, Ont. home.
-
'It stops here': Man explains how he stood up to axe-wielding stranger yelling racial slurs
The man who was approached by a stranger allegedly carrying an axe and yelling racial slurs over the weekend said he decided to stand his ground because he is tired of racism.
-
Guelph students lose money in tuition scam
Scammers are targeting post-secondary students and police say some have lost thousands to the tuition scheme.
Windsor
-
Windsor woman calls for senior-centric housing amid predicted surge in Canada's aging population
Upon learning about data which estimates Canada will see a surge in the percentage of the population being represented by seniors, a 67-year-old Windsor woman is calling for more housing and community centres catered specifically to seniors.
-
WATCH
WATCH Trio wanted in east Windsor pharmacy robbery
Windsor police are looking to identify three suspects wanted in connection to an east Windsor robbery earlier this month.
-
‘We need to do far more’: Canadian Senate wants to study psychedelics to help veterans
The Canadian Senate wants a “large-scale research program” on psilocybin and MDMA and how the drugs could work to help veterans.
Barrie
-
Warrant issued for alleged dine-and-dashers in Barrie who left ID behind
A man and woman from Barrie face charges after an alleged dine-and-dash incident on Monday.
-
Former SickKids nurse and grieving family stay connected over 60 years
Six decades ago, a young boy passed away at SickKids in Toronto, and despite the passage of time, one nurse's profound impact on the grieving family endures, with the two parties continuing to exchange Christmas cards to this day.
-
Driver charged with being impaired after crash on Highway 400
A driver heading along Highway 400 is lucky to be alive after a collision over the weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Crown seeks banishment for man in Moose Factory assault case
Sentencing is delayed for a northern Ontario man accused in two physical altercations after an apparent plea bargain with the Crown goes sideways at a hearing Monday.
-
Paramedics in Timmins see the drug crisis from the frontlines
Tonight in our series Taking Back Timmins, we look at the vital role played by local paramedics, who rush to drug and trauma calls that have become too common in recent years.
-
Greater Sudbury approves city budget with 5.9% tax hike
Meeting on Tuesday evening, city council in Greater Sudbury approved a 5.9 per cent tax increase for the 2024-2025 budget, which will total more than $780 million.
Ottawa
-
Murder charges laid after woman's body found in Mississippi River in Pakenham, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say two people are facing charges in connection with the death of a Carleton Place woman whose body was found in the Mississippi River in the village of Pakenham.
-
McNab/Braeside, Ont. council votes to suspend mayor's pay over pattern of aggressive behaviour
Councillors in the Ottawa Valley community of McNab/Braeside, Ont. have voted to suspend township mayor Mark MacKenzie's pay for 60 days following an integrity commissioner's report into his behaviour, which was described as 'dishonest, false and misleading' and 'aggressive' towards others.
-
Donations needed to provide Ottawa households with a Christmas supper
With less than a week before Christmas, there is an urgent appeal for donations, as nearly 200 households and families in Ottawa wait to hear if the Caring and Sharing Exchange can provide them with a holiday meal.
Toronto
-
2 dead, 3 injured after collision involving school bus in Caledon, Ont.
Two people have died and three others have been injured following a collision in Caledon, Ont. Tuesday morning involving a school bus with a child onboard.
-
Tenants charged in 2022 Hamilton fire that left 2 adults and 2 children dead
Firefighters in Hamilton have laid charges against two tenants who survived a fire that killed four others at a townhouse nearly one year ago after an investigation found that smoke alarms in the unit had been disabled.
-
Man arrested in Hamilton after being at large for months
Hamilton police arrested a man who allegedly breached the conditions of his statutory release, months after a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest.
Montreal
-
Quebec makes another offer to teachers as strike approaches one-month mark
The Quebec government has made another offer to the teachers' unions as the strike has nears the one-month mark.
-
Q&A: The MUHC's chief surgeon on record-level wait lists, overcrowding in Quebec ERs
CTV News Montreal anchor Maya Johnson was joined Tuesday for an interview with Dr. Liane S. Feldman, a surgeon in chief at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) to discuss the current situation in Quebec hospitals.
-
Health minister asks for Quebecers' help to relieve overloaded ERs
Health Minister Christian Dube has once again asked for the public's help in easing the strain on Quebec's emergency departments as the holiday season approaches.
Atlantic
-
Manager, community concerned over attempted arson at N.B. bar
Charles Francis, manager at the Elsipogtog Sports Bar, smelled fumes when he got to work Friday morning. Soon after, he checked surveillance footage and realized people had attempted to set the building on fire.
-
Ottawa pledges $94 million to improve P.E.I. health care
A new bilateral agreement between the federal government and Prince Edward Island aims to spend $94 million over three years to improve health care in the province.
-
N.S. government shares details of plan to replace Seal Island Bridge
The Nova Scotia government has started work on a plan to rehabilitate the Seal Island Bridge in Cape Breton.
Winnipeg
-
17-year-old charged in stabbing death of teenage girl: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service has charged a 17-year-old male in the stabbing death of a 14-year-old girl last week.
-
Some health-care projects, including nursing homes, on pause in Manitoba
The Manitoba government is suspending many new health-care capital projects, including some personal care homes that have already been announced, while it reviews the province's finances and health-care needs.
-
RCMP opening up adoption for Musical Ride horses
Alaska is a 20-year-old horse, who was born and bred at the RCMP breeding farm. Throughout the years, Alaska worked with the RCMP’s Musical Ride program and in the last few years has been a schooling horse, helping to train new riders. Now, the time has come for Alaska to be put up for adoption and find a new, loving home. Alaska’s adoption has been made possible because, for the first time ever, the RCMP’s retired Musical Ride horses are up for adoption.
Calgary
-
'There has never been a city council this unpopular': Calgary mayor's approval rating sits at 30 per cent
As 2023 comes to a close, the latest ThinkHQ Public Affairs online poll has Calgary city council's report card sitting well below par.
-
Calgary man caught smuggling $3M in cocaine into Canada: CBSA
A Calgary man is facing charges after authorities say he tried to cross the border with 52 kilograms of cocaine hidden in his truck.
-
Calgary police bust alleged money laundering operation tied to illegal steroid business
Calgary police have charged four people in connection to an alleged multi-million dollar money laundering operation tied to the illegal sale of anabolic steroids.
Edmonton
-
Remote Alberta town to become first in Canada powered by geothermal energy
A remote town located in the northwest corner of Alberta could soon be the first in Canada to heat and power the community using geothermal.
-
Sex-related charges dropped against former educational assistant in Hythe, Alta.
Charges against a 21-year-old woman who worked briefly as an educational assistant in northern Alberta have been withdrawn.
-
Owner to be charged after dog attack
The owner of a dog that attacked a woman last week will be charged.
Vancouver
-
Woman charged with murder after body found at Delta, B.C., property
One day after a woman's body was discovered in Delta, B.C., authorities have announced charges against another woman with a "familial relationship" to the deceased.
-
$10M PacNet settlement the largest civil forfeiture in B.C. history, Farnworth says
The B.C. government announced the largest civil forfeiture in the province's history Tuesday, but the company involved maintains it did nothing wrong, and only settled the case to spare its "innocent employees" and their families from the stress of a trial.
-
Fake nurse facing charges after trying to get job in B.C. hospital: police
A 34-year-old woman on Vancouver Island is facing criminal charges after trying to get a nursing job using forged credentials.