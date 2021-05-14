LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit says a funeral earlier this month has caused a COVID-19 outbreak of 14 cases.

Officials say there's evidence that transmission occurred at private gatherings, the visitation and the funeral.

Visitation took place May 5 at Needham Funeral Home, while the funeral service occurred the following day at Holy Cross Santa Cruz Catholic Church. A burial service also happened later that day at Woodland Cemetery.

Anywhere from 180 and 300 people attended the services.

The health unit says investigators don't have a way to contact most of those in attendance and anyone who was present is considered a high-risk contact and should quarantine immediately and get tested.

“The pandemic has made it very challenging to observe many important life events,including those like funerals, where we lean on each other for support,” says Dr. Chris Mackie, medical officer of health in a news release.

“This outbreak is showing once again how important it is to continue following public health guidance. We askthat people continue to wear a mask or face covering, maintain a physical distance of sixfeet from others, and please do not gather in groups or with people who are not part of your household,” he added.

