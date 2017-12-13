

On Thursday, Lambton OPP will provide an update to a cold case that rocked Sarnia 43 years ago.

Police continue to investigate Karen Caughlin's death and are asking residents for any information they may have about the case.

Caughlin was last seen alive on March 15, 1974.

She went to a Point Edward roller rink with friends and was dropped off at a Brock Street home just before 1 a.m.

Caughlin's remains were found the next morning in a ditch 22 kilometers awaynear the side of the then-6th Sideroad or Freer Road, now known as Plowing Match Road, between Churchill Line and Lasalle Line.

A $50,000 reward for information on Caughlin’s death remains in effect.