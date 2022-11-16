Lake effect snow ramps up, winter-like cold for the weekend
Winter-like weather has set up shop in southern Ontario with rounds of snow and chilly temperatures.
A winter weather travel advisory issued Tuesday remains in effect for London and parts of the region Wednesday.
Lake effect snow showers are developing off Lake Huron, in London- Middlesex and eastern Lambton County and another 5 to 10 cm could fall through late Wednesday evening.
Off lake flurries will linger into Thursday as cold air floods the great lakes.
Huron, Perth and southern Bruce County are under a snow squall watch.
Environment Canada warns of the potential of 15 to 25 cm by Thursday afternoon and visibilities near zero in heavy snow.
It is going to be a chilly weekend, temperatures are set to drop ten degrees below normal. A strong ridge of high pressure near Alaska extending into western Canada will drive cold artic air southward into the Great Lakes.
Winter isn’t here to stay, temperatures will slowly recover back above freezing early next week.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Kitchener
-
-
-
Windsor
-
-
-
Barrie
-
-
-
Northern Ontario
-
-
-
Ottawa
-
-
-
Toronto
-
-
Montreal
-
-
-
Atlantic
-
-
-
Winnipeg
-
-
-
Calgary
-
-
-
Edmonton
-
-
-
Vancouver
-
