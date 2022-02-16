LA Kings star Drew Doughty celebrates 1000th NHL game with drawing from London, Ont. artist
London, Ont. native Drew Doughty celebrated his 1000th NHL game Tuesday with a gift from the organization straight from his hometown.
Before puck drop against the Edmonton Oilers, Doughty was presented with a hand-drawn commemorative picture from London artist Dan Pietens.
Pietens is well known for his realistic pencil drawings of NHL players and the Doughty picture was drawn at the Market at the Western Fair District.
"The @LAKings and @AnzeKopitar just presented Drew Doughty with my commemorative drawing celebrating his 1000 games played. Words cannot describe what I'm feeling at this moment. I have dreamed of seeing my art on this stage ever since the @NHL first began sharing my passion...," tweeted Pietens.
The @LAKings and @AnzeKopitar just presented Drew Doughty with my commemorative drawing celebrating his 1000 games played. Words cannot describe what I'm feeling at this moment. I have dreamed of seeing my art on this stage ever since the @NHL first began sharing my passion... pic.twitter.com/Nx4DDnwtU5— PietensArt (@PietensArt) February 16, 2022
Doughty was drafted second overall by the Kings in the 2008 NHL Draft.
Doughty scored an assist in the Kings' 5-2 loss to Edmonton Tuesday.
1000 NHL Games.— LA Kings (@LAKings) February 16, 2022
We're so proud of you, @dewyy8. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/yRU0Ns3AGq
