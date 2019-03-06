

Brent Lale, CTV London





Only five more games to go.

“We’re really excited for playoffs. We have to focus on these next five games, but it’s flown by,” says goaltender Joseph Raaymakers.

The London Knights have just two home games remaining, and both are this weekend. They will wrap up the regular season on the road when the Junos take over Budweiser Gardens.

“We want to put on a show for the fans, and get ready for the playoffs at the same time,” says forward Kevin Hancock.

This past weekend, London wrapped up its 9th Midwest Division title in franchise history, but first in the past six years.

“The Midwest is so tough to win,” adds Hancock. “All five teams are really good, and you need 100 points to get the division. It gives us great confidence to know we won it.”

Defenceman Joey Keane was thrilled to claim the crown.

“I’ve never won a division title before so It was good for me and obviously for the team.”

In the past eight seasons, all five teams have won the division at least once. Seven of the last eleven OHL Champions have come from the Midwest. It’s arguably one of the best divisions in all of sport.

“It’s a compliment to all organizations in the division,” says Assistant Coach Rick Steadman. “Everyone is pushing each other all the time so it’s fun for the fans. It’s like playoff hockey all the time, so it helps you push for the postseason.”

With time winding down, and the chase for both the top seed in the League, and the Conference, Raaymakers says it’s crunch time now.

“Every game is huge right now.”