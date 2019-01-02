

CTV London





The London Knights have announced the creation of a new Hall of Fame to honour the team's outstanding alumni.

The Don Brankley London Knights Hall of Fame is named in honour of the team’s long-time trainer, Don Brankley.

Mark Hunter, the London Knights general manager, said in a statement, "Don was a key member in each of these players’ careers and was instrumental to their success.”

The first group of inductees includes Walt McKechnie (1965-1967), Dennis Maruk (1972-1975), Dave Lowry (1982-1985), Tim Taylor (1986-1989), Chris Taylor (1988-1992) and Rob Schremp (2003-2006).

“We are incredibly proud to have created this opportunity to recognize those who have achieved outstanding accomplishments during their career in London,” Hunter said, "All achieved great feats in London during their junior careers.”

The inaugural class will be inducted at a press conference on Tuesday before the team plays the Guelph Storm and a pregame ceremony will start at 7 p.m.