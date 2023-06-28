King Street fire 'suspicious' in nature: London police

A fire that broke out at a downtown London, Ont. apartment building on Tuesday and caused $100K in damage has been deemed suspicious by police.

According to the London Police Service (LPS), at approximately 3:50 p.m. on Tuesday emergency services responded to a working fire at 186 King St.

The London Fire Department attended the scene were able to extinguished the blaze in 15 minutes.

Eleven tenants however have been displaced.

The fire has since been deemed suspicious in nature and the investigation has been assigned to the LPS Street Crime Unit.

One person sustained minor injuries as a result of the fire and was transported to hospital.

London police said damage is currently estimated at approximately $100,000.

The investigation continues.

