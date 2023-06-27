Downtown apartment fire forces tenants out of their homes
Dozens of residents were forced out onto the street Tuesday afternoon when a fire broke out on the third floor of a downtown apartment building.
Crews responded to the fire at 186 King St. at approximately 4 p.m., and reported the fire was out within 15 minutes.
Many residents were still out on the sidewalk waiting to be let back in however while ventilation was completed.
Multiple floors above the one where the flames broke out had unsafe carbon monoxide levels that needed to be cleared, according to the London Fire Department.
No serious injuries were reported, but fire officials said two people were assessed at the scene, one of whom was taken to hospital.
Fire investigators have been called in to further look into the circumstances of the fire.
According to the London Fire Department, the Red Cross is providing assistance to eight displaced tenants.
The cause of the blaze and cost of damage are currently unknown.
