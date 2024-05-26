'Wouldn’t miss this': Fans from all over North America attend Memorial Cup

Fans from across North America have come to Saginaw, Mich. to see the quest for junior hockey supremacy.

During the fan fest event, CTV News London spoke with those from northern Quebec, Saskatchewan, Michigan, Ohio, British Columbia and Manitoba.

“It’s a big party, look at all the festivities here, there is so many things to do, and the hockey is fantastic,” said Michel Hudon, from Prince Albert, Sask.

Desiree Comeau from Sherbrooke, Que. is a fan of the Drummondville Voltigeurs, and was with her family cheering on the Quebec League champions.

“We wouldn’t miss this,” said Comeau. “It’s been a long time since we’ve had this opportunity. We went to 61 of 68 games [this] year so we weren’t going to miss this.”

There is no shortage of fun things to do right next to the Dow Event Centre in Saginaw, including live music, games for the kids, face painting, a food truck alley, corn hole boards and of course, beer for the adults.

Live music entertains hundreds of hockey fans at the Memorial Cup Fan Fest in Saginaw, Mich. in May 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)With London, Ont. just three hours southeast of the tournament, a massive Knights fan base attended Saturday’s game.

“We’ve been going to every game all year as season ticket holders, and with this being a Saturday afternoon game it was easy to come up for the day,” said Jamie Manz, who was there with his family. “London is going to dominate and take the whole thing.”

Back in London, fans that could not attend the games in person were downtown at Dundas Place to watch on the big screen.

Knights fans attended a viewing party on Dundas Place in London, Ont. on May 25, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

Despite some rain keeping many away, approximately 100 fans showed up to the first viewing party.

“Our plan is to have every night's game broadcast here from Dundas Place,” said London Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis. “This is why we built Dundas Place, so we would have a community space to bring the community together to celebrate and have events together. We are planning to have a Knights court for every game of the Memorial Cup.”

Fans were seeking shelter as a downpour hit right before puck drop, but they eventually got in place to watch the game.

Addison Skeggs, 11, of London, Ont. tests the speed of her shot at Memorial Cup Fan Fest in Saginaw, Mich. on May 25, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

“It's great to see the fans come out to support the Knights. We can’t be in Saginaw, but we can be here cheering,” said Knights fan Alex Jamina.

Back over the border, London fans there for the entire event are hoping they will be seeing their team hoist the trophy for the third time.

“We bought tickets at the beginning of the season knowing they were going to win it,” said Knights fan Marsha Haggarty.

“Memorial Cup here we go,” added her husband Larry.

Diane Durioux and Emile Deschamps came from northern Quebec to watch the Memorial Cup in Saginaw, Mich. in May 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)