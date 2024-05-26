Hundreds lace up for London MS Walk at Springbank Park

More than 200 people took part in London’s MS Walk at Springbank Park Sunday, one of more than 50 walks in cities across Canada.

“I’m very inspired,” said John Cuddie, London MS Walk ambassador. “I remember back in the early ‘90s when I was first diagnosed the first thing I did was sign up for the walk. So for many people it’s kind of their first entry into the MS community.”

According to Cuddie, the London walk raised more than $70,000. The national fundraising goal is more than $4 million. The money will fund research and programs for people living with multiple sclerosis.

Multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune disease of the central nervous system, affecting the brain, the spinal cord and the optic nerve.

Cuddie said it impacts everyone differently.

“When I was first diagnosed 35 years ago there was no medication, so we’ve come a long way from that. There’s a number of drug modifying therapies, there’s research being done on the benefits of vitamin D. There’s lots of things happening out there. And Canada, we are blessed with the researchers that we have.”

Cuddie advises those new to multiple sclerosis to take advantage of the available treatments.

“Part of it is dealing with the uncertainty, and so I encourage people that everyone’s journey is different, and to just live the best life you can, also make use of the technology to keep doing the things you can do,” he said.