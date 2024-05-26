Hundreds lace up for London MS Walk at Springbank Park
More than 200 people took part in London’s MS Walk at Springbank Park Sunday, one of more than 50 walks in cities across Canada.
“I’m very inspired,” said John Cuddie, London MS Walk ambassador. “I remember back in the early ‘90s when I was first diagnosed the first thing I did was sign up for the walk. So for many people it’s kind of their first entry into the MS community.”
According to Cuddie, the London walk raised more than $70,000. The national fundraising goal is more than $4 million. The money will fund research and programs for people living with multiple sclerosis.
Multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune disease of the central nervous system, affecting the brain, the spinal cord and the optic nerve.
Cuddie said it impacts everyone differently.
“When I was first diagnosed 35 years ago there was no medication, so we’ve come a long way from that. There’s a number of drug modifying therapies, there’s research being done on the benefits of vitamin D. There’s lots of things happening out there. And Canada, we are blessed with the researchers that we have.”
Cuddie advises those new to multiple sclerosis to take advantage of the available treatments.
“Part of it is dealing with the uncertainty, and so I encourage people that everyone’s journey is different, and to just live the best life you can, also make use of the technology to keep doing the things you can do,” he said.
London Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER London Knights open Memorial Cup with a shutout victory
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
2 died in plane crash near Squamish, B.C., police confirm
Two people died after a plane went down in a remote area near Squamish, B.C. on Friday, authorities have confirmed.
Grayson Murray's parents say the two-time PGA Tour winner died of suicide
Grayson Murray's parents said Sunday their 30-year-old son took his own life, just one day after he withdrew from a PGA Tour event.
Blaine Higgs 'furious' over sexual education presentation
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has shared his anger on social media over a presentation in at least four high schools.
After more than 100 years, Newfoundland's unknown soldier returns home
An unknown Newfoundland soldier, who fought and died on the battlefields in northeastern France during the First World War, is back home this weekend for the first time in more than a hundred years.
This type of screen time has the worst effect on kids: experts
According to some experts, there is one type of screen time that is continuously excessive, and it's having a severe effect on our children.
Driver, 18, gets $3,000 ticket, 32 demerit points after speeding on Laval boulevard
A young driver received a hefty fine from Laval police after they say he was driving nearly 100 km/h over the posted speed limit.
Trump confronts repeated boos during raucous Libertarian convention speech
Donald Trump was booed repeatedly while addressing Saturday night’s Libertarian Party National Convention.
Indianapolis 500 starts after 4-hour rain delay with Kyle Larson in the field
The Indianapolis 500 started Sunday after a rain delay of four hours with NASCAR star Kyle Larson still at the track and in the race.
Some birds may use 'mental time travel,' study finds
Real quick — what did you have for lunch yesterday? Were you with anyone? Where were you? Can you picture the scene? The ability to remember things that happened to you in the past, especially to go back and recall little incidental details, is a hallmark of what psychologists call episodic memory — and new research indicates that it’s an ability humans may share with birds called Eurasian jays.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: Truck driver heroes, Kitchener strip club misconduct, population growth
Two Purolator truck drivers being hailed as heroes, misconduct in a Kitchener strip club, and population growth for the Region of Waterloo round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
Hundreds march in support of pro-Palestinian protestors at University of Waterloo
As pro-Palestinian protestors at University of Toronto plan to meet with administration, protestors at University of Waterloo joined together to voice their concerns.
-
KW Titans lose to London in Basketball Super League finals
Much like the Kitchener Rangers, the KW Titans season has ended at the hands of a team from London.
Windsor
-
House fire in Riverside neighbourhood sends 1 person to hospital
The blaze broke out Sunday around 12:30 p.m., according to multiple witnesses on scene who said the fire started in the garage.
-
Search underway for missing swimmer on Lake St. Clair
A search is currently underway for a Michigan man who police said jumped into the waters of Lake St. Clair on Saturday afternoon and did not resurface.
-
Suspect sought after teen boy repeatedly stabbed
Windsor police are searching for a suspect after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times following a verbal dispute on Saturday night.
Barrie
-
Royal Canadian Legion branch to open in Wasaga Beach
The town of Wasaga Beach celebrated the upcoming opening of a new Royal Canadian Legion branch, on Saturday.
-
Multi-vehicle crash causes road closures in Orangeville
A multi-vehicle collision has resulted in road closures in Orangeville.
-
Simcoe County residents unite to support those with multiple sclerosis
On Sunday, residents from Simcoe County gathered in Barrie to show their support for those with multiple sclerosis.
Northern Ontario
-
WATCH
WATCH Commercial driver charged after near head-on collision on Hwy 17
Ontario Provincial Police released a video showing a commercial motor vehicle driver nearly colliding with another tractor-trailer on Highway 17 near Thessalon, Ont.
-
'Language is identity': Indigenous Ontario legislator to make history at Queen's Park
Decades after being punished in a residential school for speaking his own language, Sol Mamakwa will hold the powerful to account at Ontario's legislature in the very same language past governments tried to bury.
-
Suspect sought in suspicious death in northern Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police in Cochrane are asking for the public’s help in locating a man they want to speak with in connection with a suspicious death.
Ottawa
-
IN PICTURES
IN PICTURES Here are the winners of the Ottawa marathon and half marathon
Ethiopian runners Tesfaye Anbesa and Maregu Hayelom are the winners of the Tartan Ottawa International Marathon on Sunday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Motorcyclist found dead in ditch south of Smiths Falls
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a ditch after a motorcycle crash
-
Man seriously injured following assault on Downpatrick Road
The Ottawa Police Service says a 30-year-od man was seriously injured Sunday morning following what police call an assault on Downpatrick Road, in Ottawa's south-end.
Toronto
-
Female driver dead after vehicle crashes into Oshawa home
A woman is dead after a vehicle crashed into a house in Oshawa early Sunday morning.
-
New York state resident charged in fatal QEW flying-wheel crash
A man from New York state has been charged after a flying wheel crashed into a coach bus on the QEW in St. Catharines last week killing one person and injuring three others, says the OPP.
-
Family of toddler found dead at small-town Ont. daycare awaits answers one year later
A year has passed since two-year-old Vienna Irwin was found on the property of a home-based daycare in small-town Ontario, but her family says they are no closer to answers of what happened that day.
Montreal
-
Concordia University researcher uses AI to identify counterfeit coins
A researcher at Montreal's Concordia University and her team have developed an innovative technique for accurately identifying counterfeit coins using artificial intelligence (AI).
-
'So over the moon': Montreal wrestler qualifies for 2024 Olympic Games
Linda Morais is proving it's never too late to follow your dreams — the Montreal wrestler has stamped her ticket to Paris to compete in the Olympic games this summer in what may be her final time representing Team Canada.
-
About one Quebec child per day taken to ER for drowning, near-drowning: research
An average of one child a day goes to the emergency room for a drowning or near-drowning in Quebec during the summer months, new research has found.
Atlantic
-
Blaine Higgs 'furious' over sexual education presentation
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has shared his anger on social media over a presentation in at least four high schools.
-
Drones and drug drops fueling fears of escalating violence inside Maritime prisons: union
The latest high-value seizure of drugs at the Springhill Institute, a federal medium-security facility in Nova Scotia, included a modern technological twist.
-
Community gets together one year after devastating Hammonds Plains, N.S., fire
The Hammonds Plains fires are now a year in the past, but for many of the residents who lost their homes or where displaced, the incident is still fresh.
Winnipeg
-
Prayer for salvation: 140-year-old downtown Winnipeg church on brink of collapse
Parishioners at Holy Trinity Anglican Church are praying for a monetary miracle, as their historic place of worship could collapse at any moment.
-
Who is Buffalo Woman? Serial killer trial hears of police efforts to identify victim
In mid-March 2022, a young Indigenous woman stood outside Winnipeg's Salvation Army and spoke with a man who invited her back to his home.
-
'I get a shiver down my spine every time': Ride for Dad roars on
A cold, wet Saturday morning didn’t slow down hundreds of motorcycle riders from embarking on an annual trek.
Calgary
-
Runners battle the elements as Calgary Marathon celebrates 60 years
More than 13,000 runners took to the streets throughout the city on Sunday for the annual Calgary Marathon.
-
2 died in plane crash near Squamish, B.C., police confirm
Two people died after a plane went down in a remote area near Squamish, B.C. on Friday, authorities have confirmed.
-
Stampeders pounce on Lions for 30-6 pre-season win
An early heads-up play by Marken Michel was all the Calgary Stampeders needed to propel them to a 30-6 pre-season win over the B.C. Lions at McMahon Stadium on Saturday.
Edmonton
-
Man shot by police officer outside northeast Edmonton gas station Saturday night
A man was shot and seriously injured by a police officer outside a gas station in northeast Edmonton Saturday night.
-
How to live in harmony with Canada Geese in Edmonton this spring
It's common to see a goose honk, swing their wings and make themselves look bigger when they're feeling territorial or under threat – earning them nicknames like "cobra chickens."
-
Protesters express anger at provincial government at 'Enough is Enough UCP' protest Saturday
Hundreds of protesters gathered at the Alberta legislature Saturday to express their discontent with Premier Danielle Smith and the UCP government.
Vancouver
-
2 died in plane crash near Squamish, B.C., police confirm
Two people died after a plane went down in a remote area near Squamish, B.C. on Friday, authorities have confirmed.
-
Restricting cellphones in Vancouver schools back on board agenda
Restricting cell phones in Vancouver’s public schools is back on the agenda at Monday’s board meeting.
-
Motorcyclist facing potential criminal charges for Surrey crash: RCMP
A motorcycle driver who crashed into a minivan in Surrey Saturday evening is facing criminal charges, according to authorities.