Kindergartener joins city construction crew, is paid in cash and Timbits
Four-and-a-half-year-old Bentley works with a sewer construction crew in London, Ont. (City of London / Facebook)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, September 10, 2019 12:52PM EDT
The City of London is praising a sewer operations crew after they made the day of a four-year-old boy.
The boy, Bentley, is interested in construction work, and was watching a team doing sewer work on Sterling Street.
That's when the crew reportedly invited him to join them - providing him with a construction vest and hard hat that the team members signed.
At the end of the day, officials say the team celebrated with Timbits and paid Bentley $5 for his work.
Bentley’s reportedly always been very curious and has told his mom that he’s going to be a “digger” when he grows up.