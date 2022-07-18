Keiron Gregory pleads guilty to 2020 manslaughter in death of Liberian war lord
Keiron Gregory pleads guilty to 2020 manslaughter in death of Liberian war lord
A 23-year-old has pleaded guilty to of manslaughter and break and enter in connection to the 2020 death of Bill Horrace.
Keiron Gregory of North York was initially charged with second degree murder in the death of Bill Horrace but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter in court on Monday.
As previously reported by CTV News, Horrace had ties to the National Patriotic Front in Liberia, a rebel group involved in the First Liberian Civil War from 1989 to 1996.
He was named as a former commander in a rebel Liberian army whose alleged war crimes were under investigation.
It's unclear if his past had anything to do with his murder.
Toronto police Det.- Const. Trevor Gregory, 46, Keiron’s father, also pleaded guilty to breach of trust by a public officer — for giving personal and private information from government sources to another person.
— With files from CTV News London's Nick Paparella
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King granted bail
Pat King, an organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' that gridlocked downtown Ottawa for three weeks earlier this year, has been granted bail. The decision was delivered in an Ottawa courtroom Monday by Superior Court Justice Anne London-Weinstein.
West Virginia woman woke from two-year coma and identified her brother as the attacker: police
A West Virginia woman has awoken from a two-year coma and identified her brother as her attacker, according to police.
Russia's Gazprom declares force majeure on some gas supplies to Europe
Russia's Gazprom has declared force majeure on gas supplies to Europe to at least one major customer, according to a letter from Gazprom that will add to European fears of fuel shortages.
Toronto pre-teen the youngest person in Canada to receive total artificial heart
About one year ago, Mariam Tannous became the youngest person in Canada, and among the smallest in the world, to receive a device known as a total artificial heart.
BREAKING | Patrick Brown will seek another term as Brampton mayor in next election
Brampton Mayor and former Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopeful Patrick Brown filed papers to stand for re-election in that city on Monday.
Europe broils in heat wave that fuels fires in France, Spain
A heat wave broiling Europe spilled northward Monday to Britain and fuelled ferocious wildfires in Spain and France, which evacuated thousands of people and scrambled water-bombing planes and firefighters to battle flames spreading through tinder-dry forests.
World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana
The World Health Organization has declared Ghana's first outbreak of the Ebola-like Marburg virus disease after labs confirmed the infections in two cases announced earlier this month.
Catholic dioceses failed in past to raise money promised to survivors. Will they now?
When 48 Catholic church entities signed on to fundraise $25 million for survivors under the Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement, it was spelled out they would do so through their 'best efforts.' That fundraising campaign raised less than $4 million.
Could one country sue another for its greenhouse gas emissions?
A recent study of the economic costs of greenhouse gas emissions is raising questions about the possibility of climate litigation between countries.
Kitchener
-
Guelph Lake closed for missing swimmer search
The main beach at Guelph Lake Conservation Area has been shut down as emergency crews search for a missing swimmer.
-
One person taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Perth County: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police say one person was injured in a three-vehicle crash in Perth County on Monday.
-
More than 30 reports of SUVs with deflated tires in Waterloo Region, group takes responsibility
Waterloo regional police say they received more than 30 reports of SUV tires being deflated in the area, and one group is taking responsibility.
Windsor
-
Unifor hopes to find more options for Syncreon workers
The Unifor Local 444 president is looking for other options for the 280 workers at Syncreon Automotive facing layoffs.
-
David Foster and Katharine McPhee announced to perform at Caesars Windsor
The Kat & Dave Show is coming to Windsor this fall.
-
Chatham-Kent police officer helps woman after mobility scooter stops working
Chatham-Kent police are crediting one of their officers who helped a woman after her mobility scooter stopped working downtown Chatham.
Barrie
-
Barrie communities ready to bloom
Communities in Bloom judges are headed this way (next week), and city of Barrie residents are reminded to spruce up their gardens before the judges arrive.
-
Pride festivals continue throughout Central Ontario
Muskoka Pride kicked off their week-long celebrations with their third annual rainbow road tour Sunday.
-
Packing a backpack for kids
Collingwood Cares Community Outreach (CCCO) has officially launched its fifth annual Backpack Drive
Northern Ontario
-
Convicted Sudbury cop killer granted release for reintegration program
Parole documents obtained by CTV News confirm convicted Sudbury cop killer Peter Pennett, 57, has been granted permission for unescorted temporary absences for personal development to attend the 60-day 'First Steps' reintegration program at a community residential facility.
-
West Virginia woman woke from two-year coma and identified her brother as the attacker: police
A West Virginia woman has awoken from a two-year coma and identified her brother as her attacker, according to police.
-
Toronto pre-teen the youngest person in Canada to receive total artificial heart
About one year ago, Mariam Tannous became the youngest person in Canada, and among the smallest in the world, to receive a device known as a total artificial heart.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King granted bail
Pat King, an organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' that gridlocked downtown Ottawa for three weeks earlier this year, has been granted bail. The decision was delivered in an Ottawa courtroom Monday by Superior Court Justice Anne London-Weinstein.
-
Ottawa teenager missing in the French Alps
Authorities in France say Yassin Jouali, 17, of Ottawa was last seen on July 12 while on a mountain trail with friends in the Chamonix-Mont-Blanc region of France, a resort area near the junction of France, Switzerland and Italy.
-
Kingston Health Sciences Centre capping patients at Urgent Care Centre due to staffing shortage
Starting Wednesday, the Urgent Care Centre at Kingston's Hotel Dieu Hospital will provide care for up to 120 patients each day, and the clinic may close earlier than 8 p.m. several days per week.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Patrick Brown will seek another term as Brampton mayor in next election
Brampton Mayor and former Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopeful Patrick Brown filed papers to stand for re-election in that city on Monday.
-
Petition calls for new Ontario daycare policy after child dies in hot car
An Ontario mother is calling on the government to institute a policy in which daycare staff contact parents of absent children in hopes of preventing hot car deaths.
-
Toronto pre-teen the youngest person in Canada to receive total artificial heart
About one year ago, Mariam Tannous became the youngest person in Canada, and among the smallest in the world, to receive a device known as a total artificial heart.
Montreal
-
Montreal Children's Hospital lifts 'emergency alert' and resumes normal ER operations
The Montreal Children's Hospital (MCH) has lifted its emergency alert after serious overcrowding in its emergency room on Sunday.
-
Quebec man arrested for drunk driving with baby on board
A man who was allegedly intoxicated while driving a car with a baby inside has been arrested.
-
Two councillors on a mission to patch potholes in Montreal borough
Two Montreal councillors say the Plante administration isn't moving fast enough when it comes to pothole repairs -- and they're taking matters into their own hands by using the city's app.
Atlantic
-
Ukrainian doctors who fled the war to N.L. say they are frustrated with province
A physician who fled the Russian invasion of Ukraine and arrived in Newfoundland last month says she's not the only doctor from her country frustrated by the lack of help from the provincial government.
-
Mi'kmaw officially recognized as Nova Scotia's first language
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, 13 chiefs and a slew of other dignitaries were in in Potlotek First Nation on Sunday morning for the proclamation of the new Mi'kmaw Language Act. The act sees Mi'kmaw officially recognized as the province's first language.
-
Missing 10-year-old boy found: Saint John police
Police in Saint John, N.B., say a 10-year-old boy who was reported missing in the city has been found.
Winnipeg
-
Planes, helicopters and trains help close to 2,000 flee fire in northern Manitoba
A Canadian Red Cross official in Manitoba estimates close to 2,000 people have been evacuated from a First Nation threatened by a wildfire over the last several days using planes, helicopters and trains.
-
Winnipeg crews respond to fire in underground concourse near Richardson Building
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews responded to a fire in the underground concourse near the Fairmont Hotel and Richardson Building on Sunday evening.
-
State of local emergency in Whiteshell Provincial Park expires Monday
The province initially declared the state of local emergency in the northern Whiteshell area due to high waters causing dangerous conditions.
Calgary
-
Police shoot attempted break-in suspect in Coventry Hills, ASIRT investigating
One man is in hospital after being shot by Calgary police in a northeast neighbourhood Sunday night.
-
Bull rider Buttar fit to be tied in Calgary Stampede rodeo
After Shane Proctor posted an 88.5-point ride atop 2 Guns, Dakota Buttar matched his competitor's score with his wild ride aboard Lil Hootch.
-
Calgary Stampede 2022 comes to an end, organizers thrilled with turnout
As of Saturday, the Calgary Stampede saw 1.109 million guests. Organizers expect the total attendance number to reach 1.2 million by the end of Sunday.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King granted bail
Pat King, an organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' that gridlocked downtown Ottawa for three weeks earlier this year, has been granted bail. The decision was delivered in an Ottawa courtroom Monday by Superior Court Justice Anne London-Weinstein.
-
Last tickets to pope's Edmonton mass now to be released on Friday
The final block of tickets to Pope Francis' mass at Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium on July 26 will no longer be released Monday, as originally scheduled.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Warm, with a chance of scattered precipitation
We'll continue our run of above-average temperatures through at least the next 10 days, probably right to the end of July.
Vancouver
-
B.C. wildfires: Gusty winds in Lytton's forecast as blaze remains out of control
Showers are likely over the northern end of British Columbia's Fraser Canyon, potentially aiding crews battling a 17-square kilometre wildfire just west of the village of Lytton.
-
Man drowns in Okanagan lake while trying to help another boat passenger
A man who was trying to help a boat passenger in an Okanagan lake over the weekend drowned, local Mounties say.
-
Man who threatened employee over slice of pizza facing charges: Vancouver police
A man who allegedly threatened a fast-food restaurant employee over a slice of pizza is now facing charges, Vancouver police say.