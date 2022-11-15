'It’s scary, I’m looking over my shoulder': Tow truck turf war migrating to London, Ont.

A collision at Horton and Ridout streets in London, Ont. on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (Sean Irvine / CTV News) A collision at Horton and Ridout streets in London, Ont. on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (Sean Irvine / CTV News)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

DEVELOPING

DEVELOPING | Russian missiles cross into Poland during strike: AP source

Russia pounded Ukraine's energy facilities Tuesday with its biggest barrage of missiles yet, striking targets across the country and causing widespread blackouts. A senior U.S. intelligence official said missiles crossed into NATO member Poland and killed two people.

(Esri Canada / ArcGIS map)

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver