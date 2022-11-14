London police investigate suspicious tow truck fires and shooting
Some London, Ont. tow truck operators want the violence to end as soon as possible after one company had two vehicles catch fire and another company had employees shot at over the weekend.
Fadi Abrahim, the owner of Low Price Towing, told CTV News London he couldn’t believe what he saw on Friday morning at his shop along Clarke Road.
“I almost had a heart attack,” said Abrahim. “The two brand new trucks are worth over $200,000, and now I need to pay $20,000 in deductibles because of the fire.”
In a release, London police said fire crews were quickly able to put out the blaze, and have deemed the fire suspicious. The investigation has since been handed over to the London Police Service Street Crime Unit.
No injuries were reported.
However, that wasn’t the case for a previous incident experienced by Abrahim’s son.
Tow trucks that were damaged in suspected arson are seen in London, Ont. on Nov. 14, 2022. (Jim Knight/CTV News London)
Abrahim said earlier last week his son, a Western University student, got into a confrontation with another tow truck operator while in his own vehicle and was trying to assist people involved in an accident.
“The man had a police scanner in his hand and he punched my son in the middle of his head,” said Abrahim.
Then on Saturday night, another tow truck operator travelling south on Adelaide Street South was shot six times.
The vehicle was struck but no one was injured.
Police quickly arrested and charged two men, a 21 and 25-year-old, with occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm, recklessly discharging a gun with intent to injure and possession of a restricted firearm.
“I never thought it would happen here,” said Tom Whitworth of Whitworth Towing. “You do hear of this happening in places like Hamilton, Toronto and Oakville, you know violence like that, but not here.”
Whitworth is hoping city hall and police take action curb the violence telling CTV News London, “The newly elected city officials need to step up along with police to do something.”
— With files from CTV News London's Kristylee Varley
RCMP charges Hydro-Quebec employee with spying for China
The RCMP has arrested a Montreal-area Hydro-Quebec employee Monday morning for allegedly selling trade secrets to the Chinese government. Yuesheng Wang, 35, from Candiac, Que. will appear in the Longueuil courthouse on Tuesday on four charges including obtaining trade secrets, unauthorized use of a computer, and with fraud for obtaining trade secrets and breach of trust by a public officer. He was arrested Monday morning.
