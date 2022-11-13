Tow truck driver face charges after allegedly firing shots at rival company

London police say two men are facing charges after allegedly following a rival tow truck on Adelaide Street South Saturday night and firing shots at the man driving.

Police say a man was travelling southbound in a locally owned tow truck around 10:20 p.m. on Adelaide St. approaching Osgoode Drive when he was followed by a rival company’s truck.

After passing Osgoode Drive, police say an occupant of the rival tow truck discharged six rounds from a handgun at the man.

Police say five rounds struck the man’s tailgate and one round went through his rear windshield.

The suspect two truck then fled the area, and was last seen travelling southbound on Dearness Drive. Police were notified shortly afterward.

Police obtained a description of the suspect tow truck and evidence that a gun had been shot was recovered in the area.

Police say with the help of Halton Regional Police, officers were able to track the suspect truck into Oakville, Ont. where two men were arrested.

As a result, Ali Banga, 25, and Blake St. Denis, 21, both of London have been jointly charged with occupy motor vehicle with firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm with intent to injure and possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence.

Banga was additionally charged with breach of probation and two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order.

St. Denis was also charged with failing to comply with a release order and failing to stop for police.

There were no injuries reported, police say.

Both are scheduled to appear in court Sunday in relation to the charges.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.