Mayor to council: 'Get off my lawn'

London's mayor said he will not be supporting council when it comes to a 6 p.m. curfew on using gas lawn mowers and yard equipment.

In a post on social media, Josh Morgan said, "We have far more pressing issues to deal with."

The post went on to say, "The message I've heard most from Londoners is one I agree with wholeheartedly: 'get off my lawn.'"

On Wednesday, he Civic Works Committee recommended holding a public meeting in July about whether to further restrict the hours when Londoners can use gas-powered lawn mowers, weed trimmers and leaf blowers.

Currently, the city’s Sound By-law limits the operation of all gas and electric motorized yard maintenance equipment to between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.

A proposal by Coun. Skylar Franke would tighten the timeline for Londoners still utilizing gas powered equipment from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

— With files from CTV News London's Daryl Newcombe