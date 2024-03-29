'It’s an emotional time': Basketball game honours young players who died two decades ago
It was an emotional night inside A.B Lucas Secondary School, at a high-school all star basketball game – honouring two outstanding basketball players who died in a tragic car crash in January of 2000.
“I did know them very well on a personal level, Shaun Lodge played at Central Secondary School, where I played. I graduated, and he came in after me. And Jason Edmonds was a very good friend of mine, and we trained in the summer together. (They) were just amazing amazing people,” said Saunders High School teacher, and tournament organizer, Jamie Clark.
It’s been 24 years since Jason Edmonds (23) and Shaun Lodge (21) died in a road-rage crash on Wonderland Road, but the pain remains constant for their friends and family.
“It’s an emotional time being at the gym, because it brings up all the same memories that we had when we were playing and watching them play,” said Shaun Lodge’s cousin, Genoa Mosley-Harmon.Jr. Boys all-star basketball game at A.B. Lucas in London, Ont.
High school students from across the region were represented at the tournament tonight – that not only shines a light on their skills – but also on road safety.
“You know, it’s important that we continue to talk about road rage, and talk about safety of the roads for teenagers,” added Mosley-Harmon.
The Edmonds/Lodge Memorial Basketball All-star Game is held annually, and this year organizers and volunteers also collected toys for Eid, and funds for childhood cancer at this years special game.
“I think it’s important to hold this in honour of the two young men that passed away because they dedicated a large portion of their life to basketball, and they were large rising stars in the game of basketball, representing not only their schools but the City of London,” explained co-organizer and Beal SS Sr. boys basketball coach, Chris Scott.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Montreal doctors' breakthrough discovery about causes of cerebral palsy giving hope
A breakthrough discovery made by doctors at the Montreal Children's Hospital about the causes of cerebral palsy is giving new hope to one West Island family.
Weather alerts issued for 7 provinces, 1 territory
Warnings of up to 60 millimetres of rain and other alerts have been issued for seven Canadian provinces and one territory ahead of the Easter weekend.
Ontario homeowner on the hook for $27,000 when contractor severed power line
An Ontario man who built a garage on his property has been locked in a battle with his electricity provider for a year and half over a severed power line.
He didn't trust police but sought their help anyway. Two days later, he was dead
Jameek Lowery was among more than 330 Black people who died after police stopped them with tactics that aren’t supposed to be deadly, like physical restraint and use of stun guns, The Associated Press found.
Grandparent scam: London, Ont., senior beats fraudsters not once, but twice
It was a typical Tuesday for Mabel Beharrell, 84, until she got the call that would turn her world upside down. Her teenaged grandson was in trouble and needed her help.
CRA no longer requiring 'bare trust' reporting in 2023 tax return
The Canada Revenue Agency announced Thursday it will not require 'bare trust' reporting from Canadians that it introduced for the 2024 tax season, just four days before the April 2 deadline.
Why Kim Kardashian is being sued for 'knockoff' furniture
The estate of minimalist contemporary artist Donald Judd filed a lawsuit against Kardashian this week, claiming the fashion and beauty mogul promoted 'cheap knockoffs' of his furniture designs.
Where is the worst place for allergy sufferers in Canada?
The spring allergy season has started early in many parts of Canada, with high levels of pollen in some cities already. Experts weigh in on which areas have it worse so far this season.
Louis Gossett Jr., 1st Black man to win supporting actor Oscar, dies at 87
Louis Gossett Jr., the first Black man to win a supporting actor Oscar and an Emmy winner for his role in the seminal TV miniseries 'Roots,' has died. He was 87.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.