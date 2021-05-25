LONDON, ONT. -- A man from Iowa was tracked down in Middlesex County after allegedly driving through the border checkpoint at the Blue Water Bridge over the weekend.

Police say a vehicle failed to stop for officials around 9:40 a.m. Saturday.

OPP aviation officers along with London police located it in the area of Rebeca Road and Robin’s Hill Road in Thames Centre.

A 38-year-old Iowa resident is charged with flight from an officer, dangerous operation of a vehicle and mischief.

The accused remains in custody.