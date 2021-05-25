Advertisement
Iowa man arrested in Thames Centre, Ont. after allegedly failing to stop at the Blue Water Bridge
Published Tuesday, May 25, 2021 1:26PM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- A man from Iowa was tracked down in Middlesex County after allegedly driving through the border checkpoint at the Blue Water Bridge over the weekend.
Police say a vehicle failed to stop for officials around 9:40 a.m. Saturday.
OPP aviation officers along with London police located it in the area of Rebeca Road and Robin’s Hill Road in Thames Centre.
A 38-year-old Iowa resident is charged with flight from an officer, dangerous operation of a vehicle and mischief.
The accused remains in custody.