LONDON, ONT -- Roughly 1,000 pounds of marijuana was found inside a garbage truck crossing the border between Sarnia, Ont. and Port Huron, Mich.

Officers with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) made the discovery on Sunday at the Blue Water Bridge crossing.

The driver said he was transporting municipal trash destined for a landfill in Michigan.

When the truck was pulled over for a secondary search the large amount of pot was found hidden inside trash bags.

According to the CBP Michigan has seen an increase in narcotics coming across the border in the last year.

No charges have been announced.