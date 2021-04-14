Advertisement
$3.5M worth of cocaine seized at Blue Water Bridge in commercial truck
Published Wednesday, April 14, 2021 2:44PM EDT
62 kilograms of cocaine worth $3.5 million seized at the Blue Water Bridge in Point Edward, Ont. on March 31, 2021. (RCMP/Supplied)
Share:
LONDON, ONT. -- A 25-year-old truck driver has been charged for allegedly trying to smuggle $3.5 million worth of cocaine into Canada at the Blue Water Bridge in Point Edward, Ont.
On March 31, RCMP say the Brampton Ont. resident was referred for a secondary examination and that's when 62 kilograms of suspected cocaine was located.
The driver was arrested and was charged with importation of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking.
He will appear in a Sarnia court on April 20.